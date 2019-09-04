The U.S. 41 Business KMI Bridge in Venice, also referred to as the North Bridge or Hatchett Creek Bridge, was closed early Sunday morning after a U-Haul truck crashed into it.
Venice police and fire units responded around 1 a.m. Sunday, Sept. 1.
According to a Venice Fire Department press release, a U-Haul box truck heading southbound on U.S. 41 Venice Business crossed the raised concrete median, struck the outer wall of the northbound side of the bridge, and eventually came to rest in the Hamilton Square parking lot.
The driver was transported to Venice Regional Bayfront Health for medical treatment. The city has not released any further information on the identity or condition of the driver.
The bridge was closed temporarily as a precaution while the Florida Department of Transportation inspected the bridge and found it was safe to reopen for traffic at approximately 5 a.m. Sunday.
The damaged area has been blocked off pending repairs.
Sports injury at Letson Stadium
A 13-year-old boy was injured at Letson Stadium off Pinebrook Road in Venice Saturday evening, according to the Venice Fire Department.
According to Battalion Chief Stephen Worobel, a trauma alert was issued at 7:25 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 31. Upon arrival, emergency personnel from Venice and Sarasota Fire Departments found a 13-year-old boy, who had been playing football, was found lying motionless on the field.
The patient sustained injuries consistent with enacting a trauma alert, Worobel said. A BayFlite helicopter was dispatched to the scene, and the patient was air transported to All Children’s Hospital in St. Petersburg for further medical treatment.
The Venice Police Department reported the following arrest:
Samuel Lockwood, 64, 5700 block of Allison Avenue, Hanahan, South Carolina. Charge: probation violation for violating a domestic violence protection order. Bond: $1,000.
The Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrests:
Victor Niglio-Parein, 27, 800 block of Porpoise Road, Venice. Charge: DUI. Bond: $120.
Brentley Marlow, 48, 3600 block of Casey Key Road, Nokomis. Charge: Knowingly driving while license is suspended or revoked. Bond: $120.
Jason Hayes, 40, 100 block of North River Boulevard, Nokomis. Charge: violation of nonresident exemption driver license. Bond: $120.
Criminal registration:
Stephanie Broyles, 39, 800 block of Michigan Avenue, Englewood.
Compiled by Greg Giles, News Editor
