KMI Bridge improvements coming STAFF REPORT Oct 9, 2021 32 min ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save VENICE — Work on the KMI Bridge across Hatchett Creek will mean nighttime lane closures through late spring 2022.The Florida Department of Transportation will be performing structural, mechanical and electrical updates to the bridge to “maintain long-term bridge performance,” according to the project fact sheet.The bridge was built about 20 years ago as part of the U.S. Business 41 widening project.Lane closures will be limited to 8 p.m. to 6 a.m. Day work should be limited to under the bridge or at the bridge tender building, with all lanes remaining open.Detours for pedestrians and bicyclists will be in place. People in the area are advised to expect noise from back-up alarms, trucks and construction equipment.The estimated project cost is $2.19 million.For more information, contact Barbara Catlin, Community Outreach manager, at 941-302-5048 or barbara.catlin@dot.state.fl.us. Subscribe -- Digital or Print or BothSign Up For Our Free Newsletters (including Breaking News) Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Kmi Bridge Hatchett Creek Florida Department Of Transportation Lane Closures Trending Now Dealing with homeless 'a delicate matter' Gabby Petito coverage once again tops the list GoFundMe started for Venice's Petway, a former Rutgers coach Just $5 for all books you can fit in a bag Nokomis Groves gives way to development Load comments × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Trending Now Dealing with homeless 'a delicate matter' Gabby Petito coverage once again tops the list GoFundMe started for Venice's Petway, a former Rutgers coach Just $5 for all books you can fit in a bag Nokomis Groves gives way to development Calendar
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.