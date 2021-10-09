VENICE — Work on the KMI Bridge across Hatchett Creek will mean nighttime lane closures through late spring 2022.

The Florida Department of Transportation will be performing structural, mechanical and electrical updates to the bridge to “maintain long-term bridge performance,” according to the project fact sheet.

The bridge was built about 20 years ago as part of the U.S. Business 41 widening project.

Lane closures will be limited to 8 p.m. to 6 a.m. Day work should be limited to under the bridge or at the bridge tender building, with all lanes remaining open.

Detours for pedestrians and bicyclists will be in place. People in the area are advised to expect noise from back-up alarms, trucks and construction equipment.

The estimated project cost is $2.19 million.

For more information, contact Barbara Catlin, Community Outreach manager, at 941-302-5048 or barbara.catlin@dot.state.fl.us.

