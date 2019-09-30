SARASOTA - Sarasota County Sheriff Tom Knight said his office would not apologize for Operator Intercept, nor would it stop conducting the stings that have arrested dozens of men allegedly seeking sex with young teens over the past few years.
Knight was responding to a Florida Politics story by Noah Pransky that noted the death by suicide of a Bradenton man Sept. 21 - the day he was bonded out of jail after being caught by the sting operation.
"At the end of the day, this is about protecting children," Knight said Monday morning.
He said the people who become involved in the operation are coming to the homes in Sarasota County believing they are going to have sex with a 14-year-old girl, in some cases bringing condoms and sex toys.
"We're not casting a wide net," he said. "We're spearfishing."
He said the office has arrested 15% fewer people since he took over as sheriff. He said he has had his own people trained because he wants to have the proper culture involved when it comes to the arrests.
"I know what I do is ethically right, not just legally right," he said.
He said he hopes people wanting to prey on teens start seeing that the percentage of arrests are higher in Sarasota County, saying he'd rather "displace" the crimes elsewhere than have area children victimized.
He also stressed parents need to keep an eye on their children's internet use, phones and apps. He said he thought the crimes would have started slowing down, but apps have increased it.
