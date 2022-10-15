VENICE — A group of volunteers from various churches and organizations gathered Oct. 8 at Koworx Coworking Space in Venice to help host Hope Venice, a Hurricane Ian disaster relief event.

“Sausage Express volunteered their efforts and food truck, preparing hamburgers and hot dogs for more than 150 people,” said Koworx founder Andre Carrero. “Over 200 food and supplies bags and boxes were distributed along with cases of water.”


