Dealing with the pressures of the devastation left in the wake of Hurricane Ian, Aimee Randol of Venice gets prayer support from Shauna Whitman, Pastor Brett Brooks, Rev. Kevin Jessip, Donna Jessip and Donna Brooks at the Oct. 8. Koworx Hope Venice event.
PHOTOs BY JOSEPH JOHN ORCHULLI II
Salem Woods of Suncoast Tabernacle Church does his part in helping with relief efforts at the event.
PHOTO BY JOSEPH JOHN ORCHULLI II
Brittany Woods, Timothy DeLaRosa and Katherine DeLaRosa help to unload food supplies that were given out at the Hope Venice disaster relief event held on Oct. 8 at Koworx and Suncoast Tabernacle Church.
PHOTO BY JOSEPH JOHN ORCHULLI II
Suncoast Tabernacle Church praise team leads worship on Oct. 8 outside of Koworx with Garret Woods on drums, Elizabeth Greer lead vocals and Grace Parmer on keyboards with special guest Steven Burkholder on bass guitar.
PHOTOS BY JOSEPH JOHN ORCHULLI II
Sausage Express helped to feed over 150 people at the Venice Hope event held outside of Koworx.
PHOTO BY JOSEPH JOHN ORCHULLI II
Brothers Camden and Tyler Ortiz have a great time at Hope Venice watching their mother, Brittany Ortiz, singing on stage.
PHOTO BY JOSEPH JOHN ORCHULLI II
Shauna Whitman of Venice Bible Church began the day leading worship, then suited up for service at the event, handing out homemade cookies, smiles and praying for those in need.
VENICE — A group of volunteers from various churches and organizations gathered Oct. 8 at Koworx Coworking Space in Venice to help host Hope Venice, a Hurricane Ian disaster relief event.
“Sausage Express volunteered their efforts and food truck, preparing hamburgers and hot dogs for more than 150 people,” said Koworx founder Andre Carrero. “Over 200 food and supplies bags and boxes were distributed along with cases of water.”
Lineman were fed and prayed over by team members at a prayer tent on the grounds.
Jim Foubister from One Christ Won City connected with people for volunteering and donations. Attendees were able to apply for assistance at one of the tents on the premises.
Pastors and musicians from different churches worked together. Live music was provided by Suncoast Tabernacle Church, Venice Bible Church, Brittany Ortiz and “Joey O.”
“Doing nothing is not an option,” Carrero said. “We are planning to mobilize the event and take it to other cities in need.”
The next event is planned from 2 to 6 p.m. on Nov. 12 at Warm Mineral Springs in North Port. All are welcome.
“Together We Can” is a joint effort between the Venice Area Chamber of Commerce, Serve Florida and One Christ Won City to help those in need locally.
For those needing assistance or interested in donating, visit: TogetherWeCan.life
