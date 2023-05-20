VENICE — Thom Krusinski is the second resident of North Venice to announce his candidacy for Venice City Council Seat 2.
He joins Dusty Feller in seeking to fill the position held by Dick Longo, who was elected in November to complete the term of a member who resigned in 2021 after moving out of the city.
Council Member Mitzie Fiedler is running for a third term in Seat 1. She’s currently unopposed.
Born in Ohio, Krusinski, 60, was schooled there before attending Dallas Baptist University, where he played baseball. He spent 15 years in a corporate job before starting his own recruiting company, Icon Resource Group, which he’s operated for 25 years.
A partner in that business bought the Sunbug women’s clothing store on West Venice Avenue and recruited him to be partners in an affiliated store, Twist Boutique LLC, which led to his move to Venice nearly four years ago.
It was his business partner who suggested he consider running for Council, Krusinski said.
“It intrigues me,” he said.
He’s never run for office before but has had a career based on building relationships, which he considers an important quality in a Council member.
Other strengths he believes he would bring to the dais include problem-solving; objectivity; the ability to see the bigger picture; common sense; and approachability.
“I’ll listen to anybody as long as we’re communicating and not judging,” he said.
Seeing other people’s perspective is the key to finding common ground and reaching a compromise, he said.
In preparation for campaigning, Krusinski said he will be attending Council meetings and talking to department heads to get informed about key issues.
Two that are already on his mind are preserving Venice’s beauty and making sure that its infrastructure keeps up with growth.
“A city has to grow or it’s in trouble,” he said.
Qualifying for the General Election on Nov. 7 runs from noon on Monday, Aug. 21, to noon on Friday, Aug. 25. Learn more at bit.ly/42JgxMR.
