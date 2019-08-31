Venice City Hall, 401 W. Venice Ave., will be closed Monday, Sept. 2, for the Labor Day holiday.
There will be no solid waste pickup Monday. All trash materials — garbage, yard waste and recyclables — will be collected on residents’ next regular pickup day, not the next day.
In the event of a utilities service emergency such as a water line break, residents can call 941-486-2770. This line is designated for emergencies only.
Most Sarasota County Government offices, including the Florida Department of Health in Sarasota County, will be closed Monday, Sept. 2, in observance of Labor Day.
All Sarasota County libraries and recreation centers will be closed and Sarasota County Area Transit (SCAT) will not operate that day. However, the Siesta Key Breeze will be operating from 8 a.m. to 10 p.m.
All solid waste facilities, including the Central County Landfill, the Citizens’ Convenience Center and the Chemical Collection Centers, will be closed for the holiday.
All trash, recycling and yard waste collection services will be delayed by one day due to the holiday. Curbside collection will run as follows:
Monday, Sept. 2 — no collection services.
Tuesday, Sept. 3 — collection for Monday customers.
Wednesday, Sept. 4 — collection for Tuesday customers.
Thursday, Sept. 5 — collection for Wednesday customers.
Friday, Sept. 6 — collection for Thursday customers.
Saturday, Sept. 7 — collection for Friday customers.
The landfill will remain open until 5 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 7, due to the holiday collection schedule; however, the construction and demolition area will close at 2 p.m.
For more information, call the Sarasota County Contact Center at 941-861-5000 or visit SCGov.net.
