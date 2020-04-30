SARASOTA — The severe drought in Sarasota County and other Southwest Florida regions could result in water restrictions, despite a recent downpour of 5 inches of rainfall.
On Tuesday, the governing board of the Southwest Florida Water Management District met via the internet and adopted a water shortage order.
The board voted to declare a Phase I Water Shortage for the district’s central and southern regions, which include Charlotte, DeSoto, Hardee, Highlands, Hillsborough, Manatee, Pasco, Pinellas and Sarasota counties.
The Phase 1 Water Shortage Order alerts the public that further watering restrictions could be forthcoming. It’s the first such order since 2017.
The order requires utilities to review and implement procedures for enforcing year-round water conservation measures and water shortage restrictions.
It does not change allowable twice weekly watering schedules, however it does prohibit “wasteful and unnecessary” water use, according to SWFWMD spokesperson Susanna Martinez Tarokh.
“The weekend rainfall may eliminate the need for further restrictions next month, but the hydrologic conditions will be evaluated prior to the May governing board meeting,” Tarokh said.
Granville Kinsman, SWFWMD’s hydrologic data manager, told the board the recent 5-inch rainfall is helping.
“But we do see hydrological conditions that are drying out as you go south,” Kinsman said.
Darrin Herbst, Water Use Permit bureau chief, said surface water conditions are groundwater conditions in southern Florida are declining. The Tampa Bay water sources are “not that great a concern” at this time, he said. The southern region of the state, he added, is considered “abnormal.”
“Much of the southern region’s water source is from groundwater,” Herbst said. “And that remains within the normal range,” albeit at the low end.
According to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration’s National Integrated Drought Information System, there are approximately 16 million Florida residents currently living in drought conditions.
That covers 86% of the state’s population, according to environmental group ManaSota-88.
Last week, ManaSota-88 recommended SWFWMD adopt a water shortage order immediately that requires mandatory watering limits for golf courses, agriculture, industry, utilities, residents and other water users throughout the nine-county SWFWMD district.
“This year’s drought has shown that the District cannot assume surface and groundwater storage from rainfall will remain relatively constant,” said ManaSota-88 in an email issued last week. “History has shown that voluntary water conservation measures do not work,” ManaSota-88 said. “Additional mandatory measures to conserve water need to be implemented. SWFWMD clearly has evidence that the impact of the drought has had a significant impact on regional water resources, and these impacts constitute a public health, safety and welfare emergency.”
Sarasota, Manatee and parts of Hardee Counties are in “severe” drought. The rest are in what is considered “moderate” drought.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.