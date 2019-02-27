The Venice City Council this week unanimously approved new rules that would allow large scale projects to begin certain basic land clearing operations before a full scale project review had been completed by the city.
The proposed rules would allow non-residential development projects, like hospitals, and some residential projects, to get permits for silt fencing, clearing and grubbing, and grading, even sinking deep foundations for high rises, prior to completion of a formal review. Developers would assume all the risk in getting the preliminary approvals should the Planning Commission or City Council later reject the project.
Developers will have to bond up to 115 percent of the cost of the preliminary land clearing activities in case the project isn’t ultimately approved by the Commission or Council. In that case, a cash deposit, bond, cashier’s check or letter of credit would be used to return the property to its natural state.
Delays kill projects and City Manager Ed Lavallee admitted the city has a role to play in solving that problem. The new rule goes into effect immediately.
The reviews typically take four months to complete elsewhere. But in Venice, where growth is booming, it can take up to eight months.
“Given the volume of applications we receive and the developer’s interests, our Development Services Department is flooded with work,” Lavallee said. “We tend to hold the developments up. This (new rule) allows very limited site development. We’ve insisted in protection of the city’s interests … in cash or deposit … in case it’s not approved. The (rule) is exclusively to allow work site prep to proceed while being readied for (board approval) with no liability to city.”
Jim Whaley, representing Sarasota Memorial Hospital, previously said it could shave off a year for its Venice project to get underway. SMH is preparing to build a hospital on Laurel and Pinebrook Road off the Interstate. The new SMH project was the impetus for the new rule.
SMH President and CEO David Verinder said Monday evening at the Venetian Golf and River Club’s Community Association annual “Town Hall” meeting at Laurel-Nokomis School that ground breaking could begin in two weeks.
The Venice Planning Commission gave a thumbs-up recommendation to Council back in January, but it wasn’t unanimous.
Commission Chair Barry Snyder said he’d rather adopt an alternative variance process, but Shrum said that wouldn’t solve the delay issue.
Snyder also suggested adding a sunset provision in case the change in early prep site permit rules has unintended consequences, but it wasn’t adopted.
Commissioner Jerry Towery said the proposal bothered him. He voted against it, as did Commissioner Shaun Graser.
“It reminds me of the cliche, ‘It’s easier to forgive than get permission.’ I worry this will put more pressure on us to approve their (projects),” Towery said.
