VENICE — New owners plan to go in a new direction with a controversial piece of property.
The 40-acre site along Auburn Road north of Fox Lea Farm that was intended to become a development called Murphy Oaks has been sold and will be developed by Frank Cassata and Mike Miller, who have a number of projects underway in and around Venice.
The Murphy Oaks proposal went through several iterations but was rejected twice by the City Council, largely because of compatibility issues with Fox Lea and the Sawgrass community across Auburn Road.
The second rejection came after a hearing officer recommended approval, ruling that the first denial was improper “even when considering the unique operations of Fox Lea Farm,” an equestrian facility just outside the city limits.
The proposed rezoning satisfied the criteria in the city’s comprehensive plan and land-development code, which lacked standards for imposing obligations to enhance compatibility, he wrote in his recommendations.
The proposed land-development regulations the Council is currently considering would enact the city’s first real compatibility standards.
After the Council rejected the rezoning again, developer Herb Lawson did what he’d told the Council he’d never done before — he sued the city to overturn the decision.
The sale of the property “was a major surprise to all the affected parties,” said Dick Longo, the designated representative of Sawgrass throughout the process. “As soon as that small bit of information was known, we breathed a sigh of relief.”
Longo was named in the suit because of his participation on Sawgrass’ behalf. He said it’s his understanding that the suit will now be dropped, though no paperwork to do that was shown on the clerk of court’s website Friday afternoon.
He said Cassata and Miller have shown some rough plans for what might be done with the property, all of which were better than anything Lawson had proposed.
Murphy Oaks started out as a community of 105 single-family homes but was downsized to 85 in an attempt to meet Council objections about the potential impact on Fox Lea immediately to the south.
Instead, Cassata and Miller envision a development of 40 or 41 homes using only the northern 23 acres of the tract, Longo said.
“We’re hoping they would be their typical homes,” he said.
“The jury is still out” on what to do with the remainder of the property, Longo said, but houses aren’t in the mix.
He said he’s confident that Cassata and Miller, as locals, want to be good neighbors, and that plans can be worked out that “will satisfy 85% of the people.”
“There’s nothing at this point that we’d be up in arms about,” he said.
