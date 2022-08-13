VENICE — City Clerk Kelly Michaels notified the petitioners Friday that their petition seeking repeal of the new land-development regulations “complies with Section 9.02 of the Venice Charter.”

And as required by that section, she provided the petitioners committee — Frank Wright, Betty Intagliata, Lisa Jarvio, Patti Shreeve and Judith Cross — with the form they need to use to obtain signatures of 10% of the city’s registered voters in order to get the Council to consider repeal.


