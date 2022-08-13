VENICE — City Clerk Kelly Michaels notified the petitioners Friday that their petition seeking repeal of the new land-development regulations “complies with Section 9.02 of the Venice Charter.”
And as required by that section, she provided the petitioners committee — Frank Wright, Betty Intagliata, Lisa Jarvio, Patti Shreeve and Judith Cross — with the form they need to use to obtain signatures of 10% of the city’s registered voters in order to get the Council to consider repeal.
The committee has six months to collect the required number of signatures.
If the Council refuses to act after being presented with enough signatures, the matter goes to referendum.
But, Michaels’ letter states, the city may try to short-circuit the effort.
“However, please be advised that the city is presently reviewing whether Ordinance No. 2022-15 can properly be the subject of a citizen referendum and may take legal action to prevent the continuation of the process,” she wrote.
That’s what happened about 20 years ago in the only other attempt to repeal a land-use ordinance that attorney Jeff Boone could recall.
A group tried to undo the annexation of the land to be developed as the Venetian Golf & River Club in North Venice, he said previously.
The city took it to court and argued that state law didn’t allow an annexation to be put to a referendum, and won, he said.
In a written statement, Wright said the petitioners “have been overwhelmed by the public support to date and look forward to getting out soon to collect signatures.
“We are disappointed that the city is considering legal action to further stifle Venice voters from having a voice in shaping the zoning and building rules that will guide Venice’s growth for decades to come.”
