VENICE — The proposed land-development regulations are now one City Council vote from being adopted.
That vote is scheduled to occur on July 12, the Council’s last regular meeting before its summer break.
The vote to send the LDR to final reading and possible adoption was 5-1, with Mayor Ron Feinsod the lone vote in opposition.
The Council is short one member because of the resignation of Joe Neunder earlier in the month.
Even with the LDR on the cusp of adoption, there are still a few changes to be made. In addition, planning staff has a list of items that need more work and may come back later for inclusion in the document in some form.
Council Member Mitzie Fiedler asked that a list of strategies to mitigate potential incompatibilities between two properties be carried over from the current land code.
Planning and Zoning Director Roger Clark said all of them are in the LDR, but Fiedler liked having them pulled together in one place.
Attorney Jeff Boone urged the Council to restore the option of asking for 9-foot-wide parking spaces, instead of the 10-foot city standard. A hotel project his firm represents couldn’t have provided enough 10-foot space to get approved, he said.
The 9-foot option by extra approval will go in the LDR. So will a change in the height limit in the Knights Trail Transition area, to 75 feet with a height exception. Boone had suggested the change earlier without opposition but it wasn’t included.
But setback multipliers, which were included as an additional technique for mitigating incompatibility related to height, will be coming out.
Council Member Jim Boldt said the multipliers were a good idea in theory, but the word several members — including Boldt — used to describe them was “confusing.”
They went on Clark’s list for further research.
Other business
Also on Tuesday the Council:
• Postponed until Sept. 27 the hearing of an appeal of the Planning Commission’s approval of a site-and-development plan for three pickleball courts in the Venetian Golf & River Club.
• Heard first reading of an ordinance amending park hours.
• Heard first reading of a budget amendment ordinance.
• Accepted utilities and improvements installed by 2075 Venice Properties LLC Inc.
• Dissolved the Charter Review Committee.
• Heard a presentation from Sean Patton, of Stocking Savvy Environmental Consulting and Sarasota Water and Restoration.
• Reviewed the performance evaluation process for charter officers.
• Appointed Fiedler the Council liaison to the Metropolitan Planning Organization and Boldt the Council liaison to the ManaSota League of Cities.
• Accepted a utility easement from the Sarasota County Public Hospital District and approved an amendment to the utility and cost-sharing agreement.
• Authorized agreements regarding easements for properties on Curry Lane
• Authorized the mayor to sign the Florida Department of Transportation Use and Occupancy Agreement for public parking facilities beneath the north side of the KMI (Hatchett Creek) Bridge.
• Approved a new special event: Venice Pride Festival at Centennial Park, Saturday, Nov. 12.
• Set public hearings for the adoption of the proposed LDR and zoning map and city-initiated LDR comprehensive plan amendments for July 12.
• Reappointed Thomas Cookingham to the Historic Preservation Board.
• Proclaimed June 27 to July 1, 2022, as National Boys and Girls Club Week.
• Swore in police officers Alden Codina, Matthew DiGiacomo, Diana Kaouris and Michael Slowik.
• Presented a 20-year service award to Police Lt. Jessica Chappa.
The video and audio recordings of the meeting are available at VeniceGov.com by clicking the “Meetings” button.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.