VENICE — After years of work by the Planning Commission and weeks of review and commentary by the City Council, the proposed land-development regulations are finally scheduled for a vote.
The Council concluded its discussion of the draft in a special meeting Friday, in advance of Tuesday's first reading of an ordinance for the adoption of the LDR.
A positive vote will send the 500-plus-page document to second reading and possible adoption July 12, the last regular meeting before the Council's summer break.
Earlier in the week, the Council held another public comment workshop at which the proposed downtown height limit was again a major topic.
Calls for a maximum height of 35 feet measured to the top of the roof were echoed by Mayor Ron Feinsod at the special meeting.
The LDR propose 35 feet by right, with the possibility of an additional height exception from the Council for 10 more feet, as in the existing code, plus an allowance of up to 20% of the building's height for rooftop elements, which are not currently limited.
Height would be measured to the midline of a pitched roof and the top of a flat one.
Feinsod said he hadn't heard a reason why the height limit should be raised.
"I cannot understand why we cannot respect the will of the people in nine square blocks," he said. "They're begging us to do what is right for these nine square blocks."
Council Member Jim Boldt noted that critics of the LDR are saying both that the height limit should be 35 feet and not to change "what we have," which is 35 feet plus 10 more by permission.
"Voters are telling us a bunch of different things," Vice Mayor Nick Pachota said. "We're not raising height. If anything, we're lowering it."
Nothing over 35 feet is habitable space, Council Member Helen Moore said, adding that the extra 20% would keep downtown from a "cookie-cutter" appearance.
"We're adding height that we don't need to add for a reason that we don't need to add it," Feinsod said.
Boldt said that his preference would be a limit of 35 feet plus 20%, but when it came to a vote he joined the majority, approving the LDR provision 5-1, with the mayor voting against it.
The Council continues to operate shorthanded since the resignation of Joe Neunder, a County Commission candidate, earlier this month.
It took no action regarding a maximum 75-foot height limit in the Downtown Edge District despite concerns expressed at the public workshop that new tall buildings might loom over ones dating back the the John Nolen era.
The current height limit is 85 feet, Planning and Zoning Director Roger Clark said, adding that lot widths and setback requirements would make 75-foot buildings — which would require a height exception from the Council — nearly impossible to get approved.
It likely would take combining two or more lots, he said, and tearing down existing structures.
The Council didn't revisit an earlier decision to go forward with a proposed merger of the Architectural Review and Historic Preservation boards.
City Attorney Kelly Fernandez said she'd draft a transition plan to guide the ARB through pending applications until the new board is formed.
She also said that the Council would still have the authority to create new historic districts even though the LDR don't contain a process for doing so.
Although the LDR will be up for a first vote Tuesday, staff will continue to work on some provisions for later consideration. They include potential limits on the amount of grass allowed in new construction; whether to require curb cuts in curbs adjacent to wildlife corridors; and whether to require developers to reuse topsoil removed in land clearing for development.
