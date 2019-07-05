By BOB MUDGE
Senior Writer
A land-use petition — say, for an annexation of a rezoning — can take the Venice City Council hours to decide.
There are eight of them — seven proposed ordinances and a conditional use permit application — on next week’s agenda.
Tuesday is the last meeting until Aug. 27, when the Council members return from their annual summer break.
Many of the proposals were in front of the Council before but were either postponed or withdrawn.
Approval on first reading next week would allow an ordinance to be adopted Aug. 27. Otherwise, it would have to wait at least another two weeks, possibly longer.
Here’s a thumbnail of the projects on the agenda:
• The GCCF planned unit development (PUD) — the Council discussed this for several hours two weeks ago without making a decision. The proposal is to combine an approved PUD and an approved commercial, mixed-use development into a single PUD of 1,300 units.
The main sticking point was a “spine” road through the project connecting Border and Laurel roads. The developer wants a conditional-use permit for it to be private; city staff recommends a public road.
• Murphy Oaks — the Council previously rejected this proposed development off Auburn Road adjacent to Fox Lea Farm as being incompatible with the area. The developer sued and in mediation agreed to additional conditions to try to satisfy city and neighbor concerns.
• An amendment to include a change to the joint planning agreement with the county in the comp plan. It would allow the annexation of the Hurt property in North Venice. The annexation had been pulled previously.
• An ordinance annexing the property.
• An ordinance annexing the Rustic Road property in North Venice. This had also been on a prior agenda. It’s contingent on what happens with the Hurt property.
• Comp plan and zoning atlas amendments for the Rustic Road property.
