When a Venice City Council meeting threatens to run past its set 5 p.m. end time, the Council is supposed to vote by 4 p.m. whether to finish or pick up again the next day.
What happens when there’s a 13-page agenda for Tuesday’s meeting and there’s already a special meeting scheduled for Wednesday that could turn into a marathon of its own?
The Council hasn’t met since July 9. Between new business and unfinished business from that meeting, as well as a number of ministerial and ceremonial tasks, it has a full plate.
Ten of Tuesday’s items are of the land-use variety. On first reading are:
• a proposed zoning atlas amendment to eliminate a ban on a wall on the western property line of the Cassata Place I property east of Auburn Woods, 1755 E. Venice Ave.
• a proposed rezoning of the Cassata Place II property east of the Cassata Place I property.
On second reading or otherwise up for adoption are:
• a proposed zoning atlas amendment for the GCCF PUD, which comprises the Villa Paradiso planned unit development and The Bridges commercial, mixed-use development.
• a proposed height variance for the GCCF PUD.
• an amendment to the joint planning agreement with Sarasota County necessary to permit the annexation of the Rustic Road property in North Venice.
• an ordinance annexing the Hurt property.
• an ordinance annexing the Rustic Road property.
• a comprehensive plan amendment for the Rustic Road property.
• a zoning atlas amendment for the Rustic Road property.
• a height variance for the Rustic Road property.
Other business
Also on Tuesday the Council is scheduled to:
• consider an ordinance amending the city code regarding the operation of the airport. According to Airport Director Mark Cervasio, the rules and standards governing the airport are at least 20 years old.
• discuss the recent 450,000 gallon sewage spill along Jacaranda Boulevard and the response to it.
The City Council meets at 9 a.m. Tuesday in Council Chambers at Venice City Hall, 401 W. Venice Ave.
The complete agenda, including backup materials, is available at VeniceGov.com. You can also access the meeting online via the website by clicking on the “Meetings” tab.
