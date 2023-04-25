Venice Complex

This rendering shows what the outside area of the Venice complex will look like.

VENICE — A 5.5-acre parcel of land at the corner of Jacaranda and Crestview boulevards in Venice has been purchased for $2.8 million so that a large, air-conditioned pickleball facility can be built.

The land was bought by a company named The Pickleball Club. It's a firm founded in 2019 that develops and operates private membership-based high-amenity indoor pickleball facilities throughout Florida.


The Pickleball Club

The Pickleball Club in Lakewood Ranch is in the process of buying land across Florida and building air-conditioned pickleball complexes.
   
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments