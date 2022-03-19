If you love cars, trucks and similar motorized vehicles, Centennial Park is the place to be on March 27 for the biggest car show held in Venice.
Considering all the car shows in the area throughout the year, the term “biggest” is not used lightly.
Year after year, the 250 or so cars in this show fill Centennial Park, Nokomis Ave. between West Tampa Avenue and West Venice Avenue and often parking spaces on the north side of West Venice Avenue between Nokomis and North Nassau Street.
Diversity is another hallmark of this show. Expect to see American classic cars like the Chevy Impala; the original “pony car,” the 1964 and 1/2 and 1965 Ford Mustangs; a “four-holer” Buick Roadmaster Convertible; two-seater T-birds, Lincoln Continentals; Chryslers; Corvettes old and new; Cadillac Eldorados; Ford “woodies,” Chevrolet Impalas; Packards and more.
See muscle cars, custom cars, vintage trucks, antiques and foreign cars. With some 250 cars on display, most people who attend find their favorite or perhaps a new favorite.
Car owners are nearly always stationed by their car, ready to talk about its restoration or some historic fact about that particular car.
Those who are showing customized cars also like to talk about how they became interested in custom cars and perhaps what inspired the particular car brought to this year’s show.
A 1939 Rolls Royce Wraith 4-Door Saloon, shown at earlier shows by a late member-owner, now resides at the AACA Museum in Hershey, Pa., a gift from his widow.
Some of these cars are only driven to shows. Some are driven to car club events. Some could be strictly show cars, only driven into and out of the trailers that take them to car shows.
Expect hoods to be up on many cars. Most kitchens should be as clean as the cars’ engine compartments on the typical show cars.
Go early to pick your own winners and then stay for the awards to see if the judges agree with you.
The show opens to the public at 9 a.m. that Sunday and closes at 3 p.m. Judging will begin at 11 a.m. and awards will be presented at about 2 p.m. More than 70 trophies will be awarded in 20 classes.
Spend the day talking cars, remembering your own favorites, and perhaps finding new favorites with fellow enthusiasts.
Proceeds from the annual show support two $1,000 automotive scholarships to SCTI students.
Other grants will also go to the following: Children First, InStride Therapy, Suncoast Technical College, South County Food Pantry, Southeastern Guide Dogs, Venice High School (scholarships to graduating seniors) and The Warehouse of Venice.
