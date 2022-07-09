SARASOTA — Now that the last Legacy Trail trailhead has been dedicated, the focus will turn south, with the next stage of the project being the North Port connection.
That’s to come later this year, well ahead of schedule and under budget.
But the event celebrated Friday was the grand opening of the Pompano Trailhead, which is both the final and largest one, Parks, Recreation, and Natural Resources Director Nicole Rissler said.
Besides the connection to the trail, it offers 12 lighted pickleball courts, a playground, a new community building, pavilions and shelters and space for mobile vendors, she said.
The complex, which she called “an incredible milestone,” leaves her “almost speechless,” she said.
“I can’t wait to see the different ways this trailhead and park will be used,” she said.
County Commission Chair Al Maio gave credit to Commissioner Mike Moran for pushing to include pickleball in the plans.
“So,” he said, “in the future if you pickleball players have any problems, you call Commissioner Moran.”
Moran admitted later in the proceedings that “I’ve never even touched a paddle.” Rissler said all the commissioners would be getting one to commemorate the event.
The Commission caught “heck” when it put a $65 million bond to fund the trail on the ballot several years ago, Maio said, but it was approved by 72% of the voters. To the other 28%, he said, “You come and visit.”
Gulf Coast Community Foundation gave more than $80,000 toward the amenities at the Pompano Trailhead because it “believes in and is committed to parks for all, said Senior Vice President and former County Commissioner Jon Thaxton.
He recalled that the Seminole Gulf Railway line that has become part of the trail was a “portal to adventure” when he was growing up in the Palmer Ranch area — “not the Palmer Ranch you know today,” but one populated by wild animals that was a “perfect backyard” for a kid who liked to hunt and fish.
Years later, his friend Bruce Dillon was part of a group that suggested the county acquire the old rail line and make it into a trail running through the county. An acting head of the Parks Department suggested the name, he said.
Though the final trailhead is now open, Thaxton said there’s still work to do.
Besides getting the trail connected south to North Port, it should also continue north to the county line and into Manatee County, he said.
And once the “spine trail” has been established, “finger trails” need to reach Lakewood Ranch and Englewood.
The county’s wild and agricultural land is disappearing, he said, but the trail could still provide a sense of adventure and a sense of place.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.