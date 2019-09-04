By GREG GILES
News Editor
The Ventures Development Group that builds apartments primarily in Texas and Florida received final approval of a site and development plan Tuesday to build 276 rental units in north Venice.
The 12-building complex of mostly three story buildings, with some two-story buildings, will go up on 26 acres on the south side of Laurel Road between Laurel-Nokomis School to the west and Plaza Venezia, anchored by the Publix at Laurel and Pinebrook Road, to the east.
The Reserves at Venice Apartments will be of various sizes and include many considered small by industry standards, a positive aspect according to a number of Venice Planning Commission members, who said there is a need for smaller apartment units in the area.
The campus, which rings a 7.5-acre wetlands, was initially strongly opposed by Sorrento Ranches, a subdivision of county zoned 5-acre parcels to its south early on in 2008 when developers first sought a rezone application. After a second rezone in 2016 and numerous additional neighborhood meetings, the most recent on Jan. 2, 2019, Sorrento Ranches testified in support of the project.
Gene Hines, a 37-year resident of Sorrento Ranches and vice president of its HOA, urged approval of the site and development plan on Tuesday, saying without the various neighborhood workshops and negotiations with the developer, his association would not have been able to support the project.
Negotiations, enshrined in rezone stipulations adopted by the commission back in 2016 required, among other things, that any residential housing must be rentals, and that any buildings on the south end nearest Sorrento Ranches would be limited to 35 feet in height.
The deal includes a 193-foot buffer on the south end, most of it a Florida Power & Light right of way, one of the largest buffers ever considered by the city commission.
Three residents testified on Tuesday against the project, concerned with traffic, wetlands drainage, and, as one resident put it, concern over what type of people might move in next to school playgrounds.
The Reserves at Venice Apartments will include a clubhouse and dog park, with a six foot fence along the southern boundary, but not along the wetlands.
“The good news,” said land use attorney Jeff Boone, representing the developer, “is … between the two new hospitals and growth in general we’re seeing companies like (these) seasoned developers that analyze the market and know what works — smaller units aimed at working people.”
“My view,” said Commissioner Kit McKeon, “is it’s consistent with everything agreed to over the past couple of years” between the developer and affected parties.
The vote to approve the site plan was unanimous.
