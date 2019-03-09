All downtown roads in Venice are open again, although down downtown repaving project is not yet finished.
W. Venice, Miami, Tampa, Nokomis and St. Augustine avenues, and Nassau Street are all open to vehicles and parking.
There are currently no street closures in downtown for the project.
A final layer of paving of W. Venice Avenue and Miami Avenue has been postponed for a few weeks.
Motorists should continue to expect single lane closures throughout the project to allow crews to safely work.
The massive downtown renewal project has caused headaches for many and backups on to U.S. 41 Venice Business.
