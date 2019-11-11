VENICE — Next week’s City Council meeting will mark the end of an era — the Holic/Daniels/Gates years.
They were elected in 2010 — John Holic as mayor and Bob Daniels and Jeanette Gates to Council seats — and reelected in 2013 and 2016.
Term limits precluded another reelection bid, though the city charter allowed Daniels to run for mayor because it’s a different seat. He lost narrowly to Ron Feinsod.
Holic has announced a bid for a County Commission seat.
They’ll be recognized at the meeting for their nine years of service.
Feinsod and new Council members Joe Neunder and Nick Pachota will be sworn in Nov. 19.
Other business
Also on Tuesday the Council is scheduled to:
• vote on an ordinance regulating fishing at the Venice Fishing Pier in reaction to new restrictions on shark fishing.
• get updates on the new public safety facility and emergency medical support services implementation.
• hear first reading of a zoning amendment for the Ramsey Road Multi-Family Planned Unit Development, east of Aston Gardens.
• consider approving a zoning atlas amendment for the property at 498 Substation Road.
• consider approving the preliminary plat for Arcata Del Sol, on East Venice Avenue.
• consider issuing up to $23,000,000 in Retirement Community Revenue Improvement Bonds for the benefit of Village On The Isle.
• consider ratifying the collective bargaining agreement with American Federation of State, County and Municipal Employees for Fiscal Years 2020, 2021 and 2022.
• discuss the city’s State Housing Initiatives Partnership program eligibility.
• hear presentations on the Census; Project Housing Our People Everywhere; the city of Sarasota’s regulation of polystyrene and single-use drinking straws; and Make a Difference Day.
• discuss topics for the Convocation of Governments in January.
• consider signing a friend-of-the-court brief in an appeal that could invalidate local human rights ordinances like Venice’s.
• elect a vice mayor.
• consider accepting the declaration of maintenance responsibilities and developers completion and payment bond for Cielo.
• consider approving the purchase of self-contained breathing apparatus, automated
recycling and garbage carts and meters.
• consider reappointing Barry Snyder and Shaun Graser to the Planning Commission; John Collier to the Construction Board of Adjustment and Appeals; Mary Moscatelli and Student Member Samantha Schanely to the Public Art Advisory Board; and Kathy Lehner to the Venice Housing Authority.
• consider special event requests for the private Velocity Driving: Ride and Drive event on March 21 and 22 and Enviro Racing Corp.’s Downtown 5K event on May 2.
• proclaim Nov. 13, 2019, as Geographic Information Systems Day and the week of Nov. 10-16, 2019, as Geography Awareness Week.
• issue a proclamation welcoming new fairies and residents in the city of Venice, presented to Princess Buttercup, Kingdom of Venezia.
• present the Helping Hands Award to Rob Goodman and Ed Coster for their life-saving efforts during an emergency at Higel Marine Park.
The City Council meets Tuesday, Nov. 12, at 9 a.m. in Council Chambers at City Hall, 401 W. Venice Ave.
The complete agenda, with backup materials, is at VeniceGov.com under the “Meetings” header. The meeting can also be viewed online from there.
