VENICE — For three months, five walls took on thousands of messages left on multi-colored tags, sponsored by the Venice Area Chamber of Commerce.
And while the positive messages won't go away, the walls are set to come down Dec. 15.
The walls, at Centennial Park, 200 E. Venice Ave.; Venice Beach Pavilion, 101 The Esplanade; Sky Family YMCA, 701 Center Road; Laurel Civic Center, 509 Collins Road, Nokomis and Frances T. Bourne Jacaranda Public Library, 4141 Woodmere Park Blvd., South Venice, were created to give an outlet for good thoughts during the last few months.
The messages will live on in a project being set up by the Venice Art Center.
“It will culminate with a public art project representing artistic interpretation of the messaging,” a chamber news release said.
Visitors and residents have another week to add their thoughts of positive to the walls.
Those taking part in the project include the city of Venice, Sarasota County, Gulf Coast Community Foundation, J2 Solutions, Home Depot of Venice, Office Depot of Venice, Venice Art Center, Venice MainStreet and Venice Print Center.
