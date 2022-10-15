VENICE — Phoebe Houck and her son, Baal, had decided to stay in their Bay Indies home to ride out the Hurricane Ian — but that quickly changed.
“Suddenly there was this huge, ripping metal sound,” Phoebe said.
She was sitting in the family room at the front of the home at 3:30 a.m. on Sept. 28 — the day Ian arrived.
Baal went outside to see what was happening and saw the roof starting to go.
“It was the most frightening thing,” Phoebe said.
With a few things packed just in case, the Houcks made a last-minute decision to get into their car and start driving north.
They took a few clothes, their two cats and some other items and set off.
“It was almost deserted,” Phoebe said about Interstate 75.
But as the two made their way north, there were no rooms available. Finally, they found one in Gainesville.
“They had one room left,” she said, and they had to board the cats while they were there.
After two days, they came back to Venice.
“We survived,” Phoebe said. “Then we came home and found this.”
All of the walls of the family room had fallen down, leaving it completely exposed. There was water damage, a sewage back-up and other problems caused by the storm.
Phoebe saw the damageand her immediate reaction was just sadness, she said.
“It is extremely hard,” she said.
She said their recovery is in other people’s hands since neither she nor Baal can physically work do repairs.
Sitting on her couch looking at what was once the family room gave her a hopeless feeling, she said, because they want to do something but have to rely on others.
“Not having control I think is the worst thing,” she said.
However, she said everyone has been kind, bringing food by and more.
Now it’s time to figure out their next steps.
Over the last couple of days they have waited on the phone for hours to talk to someone with the Federal Emergency Management Agency.
On Thursday, Phoebe said she was on hold for nearly seven hours before she finally talked to someone. The Houcks were waiting on a FEMA representative to come by on Friday morning to see their place.
Baal said the city of Venice has notified them about putting tarps up. The person told the Houcks that without a tarp it would be condemned, Baal said.
However, they can’t put tarps up themselves.
“Like you would chose to live here,” Phoebe said about the mess and water damage.
The two have nowhere else to go and want to stay in the area to be near their doctors.
Phoebe said they are hoping to be able to get assistance finding a one-story place that allows cats so Baal can go to important doctor appointments.
“You just do one day at a time,” she said.
