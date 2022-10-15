Houck's family room

This is what’s left of Phoebe and Baal Houck’s family room in Bay Indies.

VENICE — Phoebe Houck and her son, Baal, had decided to stay in their Bay Indies home to ride out the Hurricane Ian — but that quickly changed.

Phoebe Houck

Phoebe Houck, a Bay Indies resident, heard the metal roof of her family room ripping in the early hours of Hurricane Ian.

“Suddenly there was this huge, ripping metal sound,” Phoebe said.

Family room

Phoebe and Baal Houck lost their family room to Hurricane Ian.


Phoebe Houck

Phoebe Houck sits in her Bay Indies home, whose front room was destroyed by Hurricane Ian.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments