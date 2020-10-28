VENICE — A week before the Nov. 3 general election, Sarasota County Supervisor of Elections Ron Turner announced 16 polling place changes.
The changes affect thousands of voters throughout Sarasota County, including almost half the precincts in Venice.
According to a news release, the “polling place changes were based on the need for social distancing and safety precautions due to COVID,” and because some locations remain unable or unwilling to serve as a polling station for this election due to COVID concerns.
“Affected voters have been mailed two notices before this coming election about these changes, and signs with maps will be located at the former locations on Election Day,” the statement said.
The temporary locations are consistent with most of the temporary polling locations used during the March and August elections.
There were a couple of large consolidations. All Venice voters on the island and some in Seaboard will vote at the Venice Community Center, which will accommodate four precincts.
Woodmere Park will add three precincts to it, mainly from the West Villages area.
Sarasota Square Mall will accommodate six Sarasota precincts.
“I strongly encourage all voters, who have not yet cast a ballot, to take advantage of these last few days of early voting,” Turner said.
Early voting wait times have consistently reported less than 30-minute waits at most sites.
Ballots already cast
Nearly half the registered voters in Sarasota County have already cast their ballots.
As of Tuesday, 51.62% had voted by mail or early voting. That’s 175,567 of 340,092 registered voters, according to the Supervisor of Elections Office.
Of cast ballots, 121,420 voted by mail, while 54,149 voted early. Early voting at eight locations continues until Sunday, at 6:30 p.m.
Election Day is Nov. 3.
Democrats outnumbered Republicans in mail-in votes by about 13,000 votes, while Republicans outnumbered Democrats in early voting by about 19,000 votes.
So far, 66,728 Democrats have cast ballots along with 72,552 Republicans and 36,289 Non-Party Affiliated.
Polling locations changed
Here are the polling place changes announced:
In South County:
• Precinct 307, Jewish Congregation of Venice, 600 N. Auburn Road, Venice, is moving to Church of the Nazarene, 1535 E. Venice Ave, Venice.
• Precinct 519, Emmanuel Lutheran Church, 800 Tamiami Trail South, Venice, and Precinct 521, Country Club Estates, 700 Waterway, Venice, are moving to Venice Community Center, 326 Nokomis Ave. South, Venice.
• Three precincts are moving to Woodmere Park. Precinct 321, Colonial Baptist Church, 2400 Taylor Ranch Trail, Venice; Precinct 525, Lift Church, 695 Center Road, Venice; and Precinct 541, New Life Church, 5800 Tamiami Trail South, Venice, are moving to Woodmere Park at 3951 Woodmere Park Blvd., Venice.
• Precinct 543, Alameda Isles, 1 Alameda Grande, Englewood, is moving to Englewood Sports Complex, 1300 S. River Road, Englewood.
In North County:
• Precinct 135, St. Margaret of Scotland, 8700 State Road 72, Sarasota, is moving to Twin Lakes Park, 6700 Clark Road, Sarasota.
• Precinct 213, Plymouth Harbor, 700 John Ringling Blvd., Sarasota, is moving to St. Armands Key Lutheran Church, 40 N. Adams Drive, Sarasota.
• Precinct 217, Fruitville Ministry Park, 3375 Fruitville Road, Sarasota, is moving to Sarasota Community Church, 4041 Bahia Vista St., Sarasota.
• Precinct 303, St. Margaret of Scotland, 8700 State Road 72, Sarasota, is moving to Twin Lakes Park, 6700 Clark Road, Sarasota.
• The following five precincts are moving to Sarasota Square Mall, 8201 S. Tamiami Trail, Sarasota:
Precinct 415, St. Andrew United Church, 6908 Beneva Road, Sarasota.
Precinct 417, Covenant Life Presbyterian Church, 8490 McIntosh Road, Sarasota.
Precinct 423, Faith Lutheran Church, 7750 Beneva Road, Sarasota.
Precinct 425, Covenant Life Presbyterian Church, 8490 McIntosh Road, Sarasota.
Precinct 429, Venetian Park Estates, 8885 S. Tamiami Trail, Sarasota.
Early voting locations
• Elections Office, RL Anderson Building: 4000 Tamiami Trail S., South Venice
• Elections Office, Biscayne Plaza: 13640 Tamiami Trail, North Port
• Shannon Staub Library: 4675 Career Lane, North Port
• Sarasota Square Mall: 8201 S. Tamiami Trail, Sarasota
• Elections Office, Terrace Building: 2001 Adams Lane, Sarasota
• North Sarasota Library: 2801 Newtown Blvd., Sarasota.
• Fruitville Library: 100 Apex Road, Sarasota.
• Bee Ridge Park: 4430 S. Lockwood Ridge Road, Sarasota 34231
