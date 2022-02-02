Locally known as the “Great Comedian and Magician,” Einar Ibarra created and stars in the performance. Originally from Mexico, Ibarra attended a school for the arts and took classes in music and dance.
He and his father sometimes performed as clowns together at events, dressing up and making people laugh. He became interested in magic as a teenager.
“My neighbor was a magician; he would do the tricks for me and make me study them on my own,” Ibarra said. “He insisted that I figure them out for myself. And it was fun to learn and show my friends and family.”
For Einar, magic and comedy go together and he’s looking forward to making people laugh in CreArte Latino’s new theater.
“The reason I do magic is to bring joy to the community,” he said.
“Reaching out to children and families, to people of all ages, with a variety of events, is a vital part of our mission,” said Carolina Franco, president and artistic director of CreArte Latino Cultural Center.
Programs have included classes in dance and acting for children, as well as book clubs and art workshops for families.
“We are so happy to host a local artist in a bilingual performance accessible and entertaining for everyone,” he said.
CreArte Latino Cultural Center follows SafeArtsSarasota COVID-19 protocols.
CreArte Latino Cultural Center is located at 8251 15th St. East, Sarasota. Visit creartelatino.org and CreArte Latino on Facebook.
About CreArte Latino Cultural Center
CreArte Latino Cultural Center was founded in 2012 as a creative hub for the Latino/Hispanic community in Sarasota and Manatee Counties. The nonprofit organization seeks to forge a bilingual cultural exchange between Latinos/Hispanics and the community at large through the arts and education, including theater productions, book clubs, classes, workshops and collaborations with artists from the area and throughout Latin America.
