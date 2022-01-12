Nancy Marik is the lady behind the scenes with the Bitter Ends, always taking pictures and making sure to create a history of the group. Thanks to Nancy, pictures of the Bitter Ends and their fun often appeared in the Venice Gondolier.
Nancy Marik, Karen Williams, Penny Washburn, Lois Steketee, Wendy Murray and Pam Miller were the 45th Anniversary Bash Committee.
PHOTO BY FRAN VALENCIC
More than 40 Bitter Ends gathered at the Venice Yacht Club to celebrate their 45 years as members of the Venice Women’s Sailing Squadron. The women talked, laughed, ate lunch and line danced.
Gondolier PHOTOs BY FRAN VALENCIC
Lois Steketee has been named the most fun person of the Bitter Ends. She’s been named three times their captain and led the group down Memory Lane at the 45th Anniversary Bash.
PHOTO BY FRAN VALENCIC
It just took a few minutes with the Bitter Ends to know why this group was celebrating their 45th anniversary.
They legitimately like each other. Non stop chatter, laughter and hugs marked the 45th Anniversary Bash as a gathering of longtime friends.
Members brought newspaper clippings and memorabilia representing 45 years. There were trophies, medals and pictures.
Eve Hill, who the group called, “The Queen,” had photos from sailing trips to the Virgin Islands and sailboat gatherings celebrating family and friends and love.
Co-Chairs Pam Miller and Lois Steketee took the group down Memory Lane. They invited each former captain to step up and receive thanks and recognition and a rose.
Lois was designated as, “The Leader of all things fun.” She read a message having the group sing at the end of each paragraph, “Those were the days.”
She reminded everyone how happy they were when they entered a regatta and didn’t come in last.
Anchor members shared stories. These days many get together monthly for kayaking.
Members were described as strong-willed, independent and having a zest for life. They agreed they couldn’t imagine life without the Bitter Ends.
Bravo, Lois and Pam and 45th Bash committee members Dianne Henderson, Wendy Murray, Penny Washburn and Karen Williams.
After lunch, the group spent the afternoon at the Venice Yacht Club line dancing.
One Of Our Best
The special person of this week is Nancy Marik, recognized by the Bitter Ends as the person who preferred to stay behind the scenes.
Each time Nancy was invited to a leadership position with the group, she chose instead to see events through her camera lens and document the fun. The room was filled with Nancy’s work — much of it beautifully displayed on memory boards.
Nancy always made sure the Bitter Ends received plenty of publicity in the Venice Gondolier.
Nancy is a retired computer expert who worked for the government after a short teaching career. She and her husband enjoy their time in Venice.
Nancy is a tea expert and has discovered ways to make special teas using herbs and various fruit and berry flavors. Blueberry is a favorite.
Nancy is a fun and an interesting conversationalist. She is one of those people who after meeting, her name quickly goes on your “Friend” list.
Nancy Marik is one of the women who make Venice a great place to live.
Fran Valencic is the social columnist for the Venice Gondolier. She welcomes your tips and ideas. Contact her at franvalencic@comcast.net.
