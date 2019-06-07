VNfire060819a

A Venice Gondolier Sun guest writer took this photo while out and about in Venice on Tuesday. No injuries were reported in a fire that began in a laundromat.

 PHOTO BY JOSEPH JOHN ORCHULLI II

Venice Firefighters and Police were called to The Wash House Laundromat in the Rialto Shopping Center on the island Tuesday, June 4, after some rags caught fire.

According to Venice Firefighter Matt Tomer, the city and county responded to a report of light smoke coming from within the laundromat.

In a back room, they found a pile of rags in a laundromat cart were inflamed. They knocked the flames down and pushed the cart outside, where the rags reignited.

“It’s not uncommon for rags soaked with oils and hydrocarbons to spontaneously combust, depending on what they clean with,” Tomer said. “Or for rags to reignite. It takes a lot to extinguish something soaked with (fuel).”

Once the building was ventilated, the laundromat was opened back up to the owner.

“There was nothing suspicious,” Tomer said. “There was no real damage to the business at all.”

No injuries were reported.

