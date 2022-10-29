LAUREL — The Community Foundation of Sarasota County gave a $25,000 grant to Laurel Civic, which will help support its youth empowerment programs.
Since 1969, nonprofit Laurel Civic has served children and families in Sarasota, equipping them to lead successful lives. Over the years, the organization has grown to provide programs with cutting edge technology, speakers and enhanced learning opportunities.
Nearly 75 children arrive by bus after school, Monday through Friday for the Homework Assistance Program.
During the summer, teenagers attend the Teen Empowerment Summer Camp for seven weeks to explore career and training opportunities that match their interests and aptitudes.
They also experience field trips and speakers that challenge, motivate and encourage them.
Laurel Civics’ Summer Reading Program supports younger children learning to read and to help prevent “summer slip” that can happen when kids are out of schools.
Single parents are often the most grateful for the staff’s dependability and assistance with their children. According to the U.S. Census Bureau, single parent households are projected to increase in Sarasota County and these families are well acquainted with Laurel Civic.
“My son, Ethan, is successful because of the Youth Empowerment Program," Jennifer Harrod said in a news release. "I love the role that Laurel Civic has taken in our community, filling the many gaps needed for success. Strong foundations are being built here for people in need.”
The number of overall students attending Laurel Civics' partner schools is growing as more families move to Sarasota County and the organization is here to meet those needs for parents.
“Our youth programs set the stage for great success in making sure that every child and teen who comes to us is empowered to succeed," Peter Casamento, the executive director at Laurel Civic, said. "This $25,000 grant from the Community Foundation of Sarasota County helps us in providing the structure and programs needed to make this happen.”
