Laurel Civic ActivPanels

A student in Laurel Civic's youth program uses an interactive smart board for learning.

LAUREL — The Community Foundation of Sarasota County gave a $25,000 grant to Laurel Civic, which will help support its youth empowerment programs.

A student reads during a Laurel Civic youth program.


Since 1969, nonprofit Laurel Civic has served children and families in Sarasota, equipping them to lead successful lives. Over the years, the organization has grown to provide programs with cutting edge technology, speakers and enhanced learning opportunities.

Laurel Civic

Laurel Civic youth have fun and learn on the Promethean ActivPanels, which was possible through receiving grants.
