Laurel Civic youth program

Laurel Civic offers several youth programs including homework assistance, teen empowerment, STEM and more.

NOKOMIS — Focusing on programs for empowering children and adults, Laurel Civic continues to expand in everything it offers from homework assistance programs to financial literacy.

"Great staple in the community providing assistance on both sides — the adult families that need assistance as well as the children," Executive Director Peter Casamento said.

Laurel Civic's Teen Empowerment program

Laurel Civic offers a Teen Empowerment program during the summer where high school students can learn about different careers, financial literacy and life skills. In 2019, students interacted with a Sarasota County Sheriff's deputy.
Laurel Civic

Laurel Civic is a nonprofit organization offering youth and adult services to empower the community.


Client choice food distribution

Laurel Civic holds a client choice food distribution every first and third Thursday of the month at 509 Collins Road in Nokomis.
