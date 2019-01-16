It is a leisure and pleasure interstate for all users of the Legacy Trail said Roger Normand, president of the Friends of the Legacy Trail. Together with a large turnout of cyclists attended the official ribbon cutting ceremony for the opening of the newly completed Legacy Trail Laurel Road Overpass Bridge, Thursday, Jan. 10.
Opening the event of Nicole Rissler, the new director of Sarasota County Parks, Recreation and Natural Resources told the attendees the Legacy Trail opened in 2008. It provides more than 10 miles of trails spanning from the Venice Train Depot to Culverhouse Nature Park in Sarasota.
Annually the trail sees 225,000 visitors and users, cyclists, walkers, bird watchers, scooterists, long boarders and more, each of whom are counted by electronic measurement.
In 2013 Florida Department of Transportation constructed the U.S. 41 Bypass overpass. This Laurel Road overpass is 12 feet wide and approximately 90 feet long providing trail users a safe way to cross Laurel Road.
County Commissioner and Alan Maio recalled the north support of the bridge was completely over the county water lines. For the bridge to take the weight of a fully loaded emergency vehicle the county arranged for moving those water lines enabling the project to go ahead.
John Kubler, FDOT Director said safety is a very high priority for the FDOT and our local partners. This project has allowed us to enhance our pedestrian and bicycle community while eliminating a traffic signal helping our motoring public.
Statistics from the Federal Bureau for Economic Analysis indicate bicycle tourism is an $80 billion industry and the opportunity to tap into some of that industry in this area is huge.
The multi-use Legacy Trail has a speed limit of 15 mph said Normand, but the most important thing is for users just be courteous to everybody.
