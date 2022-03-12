VENICE — City Manager Ed Lavallee and Assistant City Manager James Clinch took turns praising each other Tuesday in recognition of their 10-year anniversaries with the city.
It was rare time in the spotlight for the two men, who regularly deflect any compliments to the people around them.
Lavallee went first, working from several pages of remarks.
“I had to write this out because there’s so much to say about James I didn’t want to leave anything out,” he said.
Clinch joined the city as stormwater engineer in January 2012 and was promoted to assistant city engineer and director of Public Works and Asset Management before Lavallee named him assistant city manager last year.
Regardless of Clinch’s position or workload, Lavallee said, “I’ve never heard him say ‘I can’t,’ or ‘I don’t know how’ or ‘I don’t have time.’ Never, never, never.”
He lauded Clinch for his education, skill and hands-on leadership style, which have inspired his team and save the city hundreds of thousands of dollars.
Most notably, he said, Clinch oversaw the renovation of the former Venice police station into new offices for Public Works. Originally estimated to cost $4.6 million, the work got done for $750,000.
By promoting him to his current position, Lavallee said he brought Clinch closer to the world of policy-making.
“It’s truly a comfort to have James in this vital role, where he can further expand his positive influence on the workforce and the community,” he said.
Clinch, who was 4 when his family moved here, said he wouldn’t have believed 10 years had passed except that Director of Human Resources Alan Bullock had posted a photo of him from his first day “and I looked fresh out of middle school.”
He only wanted to thank a few people, he said, because “I expect to be up here in anther 10 years and I’ll make that one longer.”
He expressed gratitude to Lavallee, who he said had been a mentor to him from the beginning of his career; current and past City Councils for their “support and guidance”; and his wife, Casey, and three children, because “they’re essential to my success.”
He also expressed appreciation for the relationships he’s established with the community and city staff, for whom he had a message.
Government service might be less rewarding financially than a private-sector job, he said, “but at the end of the day you can sit down and say, ‘I made a difference in somebody’s life today; I made this community a better place; I kept somebody safe,’ and those are the things that are truly, truly rewarding.”
Then it was his turn to talk about Lavallee, who joined the city in March 2012 after 33 years’ service in Newport, Rhode Island, a coastal city about the size of Venice.
He was the city manager when he left for Florida and had also served as police research and development administrator for the Newport Police Department.
During his time in Venice, he has shown himself to be a “man of great honor, unwavering principle and respect for all people,” Clinch said.
Among the innovations Lavallee deserves credit for, he said, are the city’s holiday card contest; Student Government Day; the Employee of the Year program; and the Think Tank Interactive Forum, which brings staff together to brainstorm.
The latter two projects are examples of how Lavallee supports his staff and built team spirit, Clinch said. Another is regularly thanking them for being in public service, he added.
He also gave the audience a glimpse behind-the-scenes in discussing Lavallee’s “unrivaled self-discipline,” which includes rising at 3:45 a.m. and “rumor has it” sleeping on a plank.”
“But that said, I’ve seen him take down a full barbecue lunch, several helpings of ice cream and then an oversize steak, all in the same day,” he said. “He knows how to have a good time.”
Lavallee said he had read a Scripture verse the previous evening about how elders need to stand up and lead, and remarked that Venice is “replete” with leaders, on the Council and among staff, the business community, and local clergy, educators and volunteers.
The city has great physical assets, he said, but there’s a more important component.
People “don’t know what a gift they’ve inherited when they move here,” he said. “They see the surface and they see the beauty, but wait until they meet the people. That’s what makes this paradise.”
He said that during his interview he was asked how long he planned to stay in Venice, because the city didn’t want to have to go through the hiring process again in six months.
He’d been in Rhode Island for 33 years, “so the answer I gave was 33 years,” he said.
It’s been 10 years, and he and his wife, Sharon, parents of three grown sons, are still planning to stay, he said.
“I love this organization,” he said. “I’m committed to it.”
At the end of the meeting the Council members took turns offering their congratulations.
“Your 10-year devotion to the city is our gain,” Council Member Helen Moore said.
Vice Mayor Nick Pachota, who moved to Venice as a child, added a different perspective.
“It’s nice to see folks who have grown up here moving into our city government and not just going elsewhere …,” he said, “and that we have people like Ed to mentor them, with his vast experience in all kinds of public service.”
