VENICE - Venice City Manager Ed Lavallee recently received a 40-year service award from ICMA, the premier local government leadership and management organization.
Lavallee’s achievement was formally honored during a celebration of service to the profession as part of ICMA’s 2019 annual conference at the Music City Center in Nashville, on Wednesday, Oct. 23.
Lavallee began his service to the city of Venice on March 5, 2012.
He received his bachelor's degree in political science from the University of Connecticut in Storrs, and master's degree in public administration from the University of New Haven, Connecticut.
He served as city manager of Newport, Rhode Island, and was police research and development administrator for the Newport Police Department.
He was also interim finance director for Newport and served as criminal justice planner for the state of Connecticut.
“During the past 40 years it has been a blessing to work with so many professionals dedicated to upholding the public trust, and it has been an honor and a privilege to serve in a public leadership capacity on programs designed to enhance the quality of life for our residents,” Lavallee said in a news release. “I will continue to work to make a positive difference in the lives of the people we serve.”
The ICMA Local Government Service Awards Program recognizes and celebrates members’ dedication to public service and professional management at the local level. Awards are based on the number of years of full-time employment in local government.
The 2019 ICMA Annual Award recipients will also be highlighted in a special awards issue of PM Magazine this month.
