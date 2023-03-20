James Buchanan (copy)

Florida state Rep. James Buchanan.

 GONDOLIER FILE PHOTO BY MORGAN SIMPSON

TALLAHASSEE - A bill began advancing Monday in the Florida House that would expand the number of flags that residents can display regardless of homeowners associations’ covenants or bylaws.

The House Civil Justice Subcommittee voted 15-1 to approve the proposal (HB 437), with Rep. Ashley Gantt, D-Miami, casting the dissenting vote.


