LDR workshop scheduled for June 6

VENICE — The Venice City Council will hold a public workshop on the draft land-development regulations at 5 p.m. Monday, June 6.

The workshop will be in Council Chambers at City Hall, 401 W. Venice Ave.

The workshop is an opportunity for citizens to voice any concerns or comments regarding the draft LDR plan, subject to review and eventual adoption by the City Council.

Unless the Council decides otherwise, city residents and property owners will get five minutes to speak, all others two minutes.

No ending time for the workshop has been set, as it’s the intention to let everyone speak who wants to.

The draft LDR can be viewed at VeniceGov.com.


The workshop will also be simultaneously broadcast live on the city’s website, accessible under the “Meetings” header, and through Zoom at bit.ly/3t7ovQp.

To listen to the audio of the workshop, call 1-929-205-6099 and enter meeting ID 853 7474 9333.

Public comment may be submitted in person; via email at mbarcia@venicefl.gov; by regular mail to the City Clerk, 401 W. Venice Ave., Venice, FL 34285; or remotely.

To participate remotely, the online “Request to Speak” form at bit.ly/3PR1YRw must be completed and submitted prior to the start of the workshop.

People who wish to speak in person at the workshop will be required to complete a speaker’s card there.

Written comments must be received by 3 p.m. June 6 to be distributed to the Council members and included in the public record.

