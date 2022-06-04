LDR workshop scheduled for June 6 STAFF REPORT Jun 4, 2022 35 min ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save LDR workshop scheduled for June 6VENICE — The Venice City Council will hold a public workshop on the draft land-development regulations at 5 p.m. Monday, June 6.The workshop will be in Council Chambers at City Hall, 401 W. Venice Ave.The workshop is an opportunity for citizens to voice any concerns or comments regarding the draft LDR plan, subject to review and eventual adoption by the City Council.Unless the Council decides otherwise, city residents and property owners will get five minutes to speak, all others two minutes.No ending time for the workshop has been set, as it’s the intention to let everyone speak who wants to.The draft LDR can be viewed at VeniceGov.com. The workshop will also be simultaneously broadcast live on the city’s website, accessible under the “Meetings” header, and through Zoom at bit.ly/3t7ovQp.To listen to the audio of the workshop, call 1-929-205-6099 and enter meeting ID 853 7474 9333.Public comment may be submitted in person; via email at mbarcia@venicefl.gov; by regular mail to the City Clerk, 401 W. Venice Ave., Venice, FL 34285; or remotely.To participate remotely, the online “Request to Speak” form at bit.ly/3PR1YRw must be completed and submitted prior to the start of the workshop.People who wish to speak in person at the workshop will be required to complete a speaker’s card there.Written comments must be received by 3 p.m. June 6 to be distributed to the Council members and included in the public record. Subscribe -- Digital or Print or BothSign Up For Our Free Newsletters (including Breaking News) Staff report Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Trending Now Motorcycle, car crash leaves two critical in hospital Man missing in the Venice area Former Venice JV coach accused of having sex with student Details released for Venice car crash in mid-May Venice business sues former manager for $2.2M Load comments × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Trending Now Motorcycle, car crash leaves two critical in hospital Man missing in the Venice area Former Venice JV coach accused of having sex with student Details released for Venice car crash in mid-May Venice business sues former manager for $2.2M Newsletter Sign Up Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Public Notices Local public notices delivered daily to your email account. Please enter a valid email address. Sign Up Manage Lists
