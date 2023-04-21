VENICE — A tribute to first responders will be added to Heritage Park if the City Council approves a proposal by the Leadership Venice Class of 2023.
Class member Cordy Crane — who's City Manager Ed Lavallee's executive assistant — will give a presentation Tuesday on behalf of her classmates, who need to fulfill a requirement of completing a public service project prior to graduation.
The Venice Area Chamber of Commerce puts on the program to "expose current and future leaders to all aspects of the Venice community," the proposal states.
Heritage Park — the median of West Venice Avenue west of City Hall — has displays recognizing aspects of the city's history from the fossils discovered here to a memorial near the beach honoring the military.
The class proposes to add one for first responders west of Avenue des Parques. It would consist of benches, a plaque and the flagpole from the original Fire Station 1, which a Public Works employee rescued and that has been restored.
In keeping with program guidelines, there would be no cost to the city for the creation or installation of the tribute, which would require minimal maintenance.
Other business
Also on Tuesday, the Council is scheduled to:
• Hear first reading of an amendment to the land-development regulations to implement a negotiated agreement with Venice Unites to resolve its challenge to them.
• Vote on an ordinance doing away with the Code Enforcement Board in favor of staff and the city magistrate resolving matters involving fines and violations.
• Consider a resolution accepting utilities and improvements installed by Vistera Associates LLC and Border Road Investments LLC.
• Hear Finance Director Linda Senne's quarterly financial report.
• Consider approving the use of park impact fees for the Wellfield Park croquet complex expansion and an agreement with the Sarasota County Croquet Club to contract for the work.
• Consider appointing Nancy Dixon to the Environmental Advisory Board and Brandon Levar to the Parks and Recreation Advisory Board.
• Consider appointing Richard Clapp to the Planning Commission, or leaving the application period open, as suggested by two Council members. Only two people applied for the position.
• Consider approving the Venice Falcon Soccer Club's 5K Event at Maxine Barritt Park on Sept. 23.
• Present a 10-Year Service Award to James Eppley, Operations and Maintenance supervisor.
• Proclaim May 2023 as "Jewish American Heritage Month."
• Proclaim May 2023 as "Historic Preservation Month."
• Proclaim April 30 to May 6, 2023 as "Municipal Clerks Week."
The City Council meets at 9 a.m. Tuesday, April 25, in Council Chambers at City Hall, 401 W. Venice Ave. The agenda is at VeniceGov.com at the "Meetings" button.
