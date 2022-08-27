VENICE — Mundy Park will soon be getting a gaga ball pit as Leadership Venice Class of 2022’s project.
“It’s a fun addition to a playground,” said Sonya Fronckowiak, with Leadership Venice.
VENICE — Mundy Park will soon be getting a gaga ball pit as Leadership Venice Class of 2022’s project.
“It’s a fun addition to a playground,” said Sonya Fronckowiak, with Leadership Venice.
The leadership group, connected to the Venice Area Chamber of Commerce, is tasked with a group project before graduating from the program.
The current members chose to enhance Venice parks and build a gaga ball pit at Mundy Park, which is off of Groveland Avenue and Country Club Way in Venice.
Gaga ball is played in an octagonal enclosure and is a cross between dodge ball and four square.
The point of the game is to hit the ball at or below opponents’ knees to eliminate them from the pit. The last person in the enclosure is the winner.
Fronckowiak came up with the idea for Leadership Venice since she had played the game at church and seen that anyone can play it.
“It’s a quick, easy project to build and something I think is really fun and different,” she said.
She said that most children will know what the game is but it’s something missing from local parks.
The game is fairly quick and is easy enough for other people passing by to join in, Fronckowiak said.
The group decided Mundy Park would be a good place for the pit because of the existing playground and the family neighborhood feel.
Fronckowiak said the Parks and Recreation Advisory Board liked the idea of it being near a playground and will use it as a sort of pilot program.
The Leadership Venice class will be collecting donations to cover the cost of constructing the pit. The goal is to have it installed on Oct. 7, Fronckowiak said.
The project was brought before City Council as a legislative referral on Tuesday.
“The gaga ball pit will not cost us anything other than maintenance,” Council Member Mitzie Fiedler said.
After little discussion, the Council members approved the project, which Fronckowiak said she was “super excited” about since it was quite a process.
“We can move forward and get this done,” she said.
City Manager Ed Lavallee said the gaga ball pit would interact well with the other activities already at Mundy Park.
“This one specifically enhances the city of Venice, all who use our parks, and it specifically enhances Mundy Park,” Council Member Rachel Frank said.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.