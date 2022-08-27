GaGa Ball pit

As part of Leadership Venice’s class project, members are raising money to construct a gaga ball pit like this at Mundy Park in Venice.

 PHOTO PROVIDED

VENICE — Mundy Park will soon be getting a gaga ball pit as Leadership Venice Class of 2022’s project.

“It’s a fun addition to a playground,” said Sonya Fronckowiak, with Leadership Venice.


