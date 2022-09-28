VENICE — The Leadership Venice Class of 2022 has created a second class project to provide outside signage at the Old Betsy Museum.
Hosted by the Venice Area Chamber of Commerce Foundation, each leadership class chooses a project to better the community.
The first project the class of 2022 took on was to build and install a GaGa Ball Pit at Mundy Park.
Now, the Leadership Venice class decided to help provide additional information for the Old Betsy Museum.
The museum is planned for construction later this year and will house Old Betsy, Venice's oldest fire engine built in 1926. Earl Midlam has spearheaded the museum effort.
"It just really sounded like something great," said class member Mary Szablowski about the decision to give back to Venice in this way.
The class plans to install reading rail-style signs that would be across the front of the viewing window of Old Betsy. The signs would include a historical timeline of the fire department, a diagram of Old Betsy and a timeline of the engine's history.
Along with the information, there will be QR codes on the panels that will link to websites for more photos, to VFR's outreach program and website, and to a donation page for the Old Betsy Museum.
To complete the project, Leadership Venice is raising funds for both the Old Betsy and GaGa Ball Pit projects.
The fundraising goal for both projects is $8,000. Checks can be made out to the Venice Area Chamber of Commerce Foundation and delivered to Barbara Hines, the Leadership Venice director, at the chamber, 597 South Tamiami Trail in Venice.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.