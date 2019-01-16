Do you want to play a leadership role in the future of Venice?
Leadership Venice – a new program that will entail eight, once-a-month classes – seeks “to gather community leaders of diverse backgrounds” and “develop their knowledge and desire to accept civic responsibilities and leadership roles.”
Applications are being accepted through Feb. 1, by the Venice Area Chamber of Commerce, which is launching the program founded by the Boone Law Firm, C.J. Fishman and Venice Regional Bayfront Health.
A maximum of 30 people will be selected, according to Barbara Hines, a chamber employee who is director of Leadership Venice.
Information and an application form can be obtained online at: https://myvenicechamber.com/leadership/
An orientation class for those selected will be held Monday, March 4. Thereafter, sessions will be held on the second Friday of each month from March through October.
Tuition is $795 a month for Chamber of Commerce members and $995 for non-members.
“It is a really good investment for your future, and it is a great investment for our community,” C.J. Fishman said at a recent chamber gathering.
Fishman, who owns and operates a Venice-based corporation that makes and installs commercial kitchens, is a past chamber president who has been involved in the community for 30 years.
Current and future leaders who participate in Venice Leadership 2019 will gain perspective and knowledge that will be valuable as they help guide Venice in the future, Fishman said. Classes will focus on a range of subjects, including the city’s history, politics, the economy, the medical community and other subjects. Participants will also get to know other people interested in taking on leadership roles in the community, he said.
Hines describes Leadership Venice as “a community immersion program designed to provide a broad view of Venice, its history and its future.”
During each session, participants “will travel around Venice, each day highlighting an aspect of the community.”
Among speakers lined up for the class are: County Administrator Jonathan Lewis; Sarasota County Sheriff Tom Knight; Venice Police Chief Tom Mattmuller; Mark Huey, CEO of the Economic Development Corporation of Sarasota County; and Jon Thaxton, an executive with the Gulf Coast Community Foundation.
A stated purpose of Leadership Venice is “to expose participants to the problems and opportunities that face the Venice community.”
In providing that perspective, the program seeks “to open dialogue among emerging and current community leaders” who are in the 2019 class.
“Representing a cross-section of the community of all ages and geographic representation” is a stated goal of the application process.
“Diversity is an important component of the program’s purpose,” according to information provided on the chamber’s website.
Hines, the program’s director, is available to answer questions from prospective applicants. She can be reached at 941-488-2236, or at bhines@venicechamber.com
