VENICE — New name, same hospital safety grade for ShorePoint Health Venice in the semi-annual Leapfrog survey.
The hospital earned its fourth consecutive “A” this week from The Leapfrog Group in a report that was nearly identical to the one it received last fall as Venice Regional Bayfront Health.
“We are pleased to once again receive an ‘A’ grade as a testament to the consistency of quality care our patients receive from our dedicated physicians and employees,” CEO Kelly Enriquez said in a news release. “While we daily apply our efforts to continuous improvement, it’s encouraging to take a moment to reflect on the positive outcomes our patients achieve based on our care.”
Sarasota Memorial Hospital also received an “A” for its Sarasota facility, continuing a streak that began in 2016. Its new Venice hospital isn’t eligible to participate in the survey.
In both the current and Fall 2021 reports, ShorePoint was rated above average in the same 25 measurements and below average in the same seven.
In part that represents the fact that a number of measurements in both reports used the same data set.
Among the measurements in which the hospital was rated above average are six related to infections, two related to patient falls and several others related to patient safety.
But six of the seven measurements in which the hospital was rated below average used updated data and show lower scores than in the Fall report.
Five come from patient satisfaction surveys required by the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Service: communication with nurses, communication with doctors, responsiveness of hospital staff, communication about medicines and communication about discharge.
ShorePoint lost between one and five points from its score in the prior survey and ranged between five to 10 points lower than the average-performing hospital in the five measurements.
Its score in the sixth measurement — dangerous objects left in a patient’s body — also went down.
In the seventh measurement — surgical wounds splitting open — its score was unchanged because the data weren’t updated.
ShorePoint Health Venice and ShorePoint Medical Group clinics had 295,000 patient encounters last year as the pandemic heightened the need for medical care, Enriquez said in the release.
Hundreds of COVID-19 patients have been treated since March 2020, the release states.
