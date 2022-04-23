Venice Institute for Performing Arts Center Management Inc. has orchestrated a special event for next week’s Giving Challenge — the Venice Countdown Coffee, one of just 11 such stations in the four-county Giving Challenge area.
It’s geared to Venice arts, history and culture and will be open from 9:30 a.m. to noon on Wednesday, the final 2.5 hours of the Giving Challenge.
The event will be in the lobby of the VPAC, at Venice High School, 1 Indian Way, on the island. Be there at 9:30 a.m. to see the transformation of Chuck Sidlow into Chucko the Clown, who was a featured clown with The Greatest Show on Earth for nearly 20 years.
With more than 700 organizations participating in this year’s Giving Challenge, this special event will help Venetians find their way to some of the local organizations that they really want to help but may not know how to find in the lengthy list at the Community Foundation between noon on Tuesday and noon on Wednesday.
During those magical hours, your individual donation of $25 to $100 will be matched by the Patterson Foundation. That turns a gift of $25 into a gift of $50, a gift of $50 into $100 and so on up to $100.
Area participants in this special Wednesday morning event of the 2022 Giving Challenge are:
• Venice Area Historical Society — (The first 20 Giving Challenge donors of $100 to VAHS will have their gift matched by former VAHS president Sue Chapman, thus increasing the a gift of $100 to $300.)
Its office is in the caboose at the Historic Venice Train Depot adjacent to a former train car owned by the old Ringling Bros. and Barnum & Bailey Circus.
The restored train car is being transformed into the Circus Train car Museum to honor the years when The Greatest Show on Earth wintered in Venice and the only site of the one and only Ringling Clown College.
Tim Wisgerhof, scenic designer at Venice Theatre, is the museum’s designer.
• Venice Chorale — (performs at VPAC)
• Venice Concert Band — (performs at VPAC)
Venice Institute for Performing Arts Center Management Inc. — (The booking agent for VPAC)
• The Venice Symphony — (performs at VPAC)
• World of Chucko — Chucko the Clown became the youngest boss clown in the old Ringling Bros, and Barnum & Bailey Circus which wintered in Venice from 1960 to 1992. Clown College existed at the circus site from 1968 to 1996, when it closed.
These days, Chucko, the founder of Laughter Unlimited, entertains the elderly in area retirement centers, produces a TV show and teaches cartooning and clowning to area youngsters. Gifts of $25 to $100 to World of Chucko will be matched by both the Patterson Foundation and a private donor.
Meet representatives of these organizations Wednesday morning, from 9:30 a.m. to noon in the Venice Performing Arts Center Lobby, 1 Indian Ave., adjacent to Venice High School.
