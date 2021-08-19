Chloe Crouch, operations supervisor for the city of Venice Wastewater Reclamation Facility off Laurel Road near Interstate 75, speaks Friday to members of Leadership Venice about the facility and how it supplies water to the city.
Chloe Crouch, operations supervisor for the city of Venice Wastewater Reclamation Facility off Laurel Road near Interstate 75, speaks Friday to members of Leadership Venice about the facility and how it supplies water to the city.
Chloe Crouch, operations supervisor for the city of Venice Wastewater Reclamation Facility off Laurel Road near Interstate 75, speaks Friday to members of Leadership Venice about the facility and how it supplies water to the city.
GONDOLIER PHOTO BY SCOTT LAWSON
Chloe Crouch, operations supervisor for the city of Venice Wastewater Reclamation Facility off Laurel Road near Interstate 75, speaks Friday to members of Leadership Venice about the facility and how it supplies water to the city.
GONDOLIER PHOTOs BY SCOTT LAWSON
Two large water tanks visible from Interstate 75 are just a small part of the Water Reclamation Facility in Venice.
VENICE — The Leadership Venice Class of 2021 continued its coursework Friday, visiting several governmental facilities during its Community Awareness Day.
The group toured the Venice Water Reclamation Facility off Laurel Road; Venice Fire Department Station 3; the new Venice Police Station off Venice Avenue and the Robert L. Anderson Center in South Venice.
The class heard from Chloe Crouch with the city’s water reclamation plant; Wendy Crisp with Sarasota County Recycling; Circuit Judge Hunter Carroll, along with several police officers and firefighters during the tours.
The Leadership Class will conduct the manpower effort of its project on Sunday as the members help refurbish a portion of InStride Therapy. InStride is a Nokomis-based equine therapy facility that helps people in need of physical therapy, occupational and/or speech therapy.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.