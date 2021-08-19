VENICE — The Leadership Venice Class of 2021 continued its coursework Friday, visiting several governmental facilities during its Community Awareness Day.

The group toured the Venice Water Reclamation Facility off Laurel Road; Venice Fire Department Station 3; the new Venice Police Station off Venice Avenue and the Robert L. Anderson Center in South Venice.

The class heard from Chloe Crouch with the city’s water reclamation plant; Wendy Crisp with Sarasota County Recycling; Circuit Judge Hunter Carroll, along with several police officers and firefighters during the tours.

The Leadership Class will conduct the manpower effort of its project on Sunday as the members help refurbish a portion of InStride Therapy. InStride is a Nokomis-based equine therapy facility that helps people in need of physical therapy, occupational and/or speech therapy.

