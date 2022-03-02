Venice Yacht Club luncheons always bring new and longtime members together. In this group are both. They are, standing from left, Anita McCarroll, Cheryl Pickles Hall and seated from left are Barbara Montalbano, Katherine Tustin and Susie Gray.
The Venice Yacht Club luncheon that introduced the new Commodore and thanked former luncheon organizers included a fashion show with clothes from Twist on Venice Avenue. Pictured models are, in no particular order, Samera and Pete Easton, Joan and Bob Foster, Maria and Vince Pelliccia.
PHOTO BY FRAN VALENCIC
Pam Holic, left, chaired the Venice Yacht Club monthly luncheon and introduced the Venice Yacht Club Commodore Donna Bolt.
PHOTO BY FRAN VALENCIC
Sally Terranova received flowers and a huge thank you for organizing monthly Venice Yacht Club luncheons while her husband was the commodore.
PHOTO BY FRAN VALENCIC
