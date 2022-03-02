Several members of the Venice Yacht Club attending the afternoon ladies luncheon named it the Hello Goodbye luncheon.

Pam Holic and the new Commondore Donna Bolt represented the new crew planning luncheons for 2022. They thanked Sally Terranova and her team for a successful 2021.

“It’s 2022 and time to have some fun,” Donna said. “I feel grateful and blessed to be the new commodore.”

The monthly luncheons are a perfect place for women to get together, socialize, learn new things and have fun. They are a way for members new to Venice and the club to get to know each other.

This luncheon was a “have fun” one. Members of the club modeled a spring line of clothes brought to the luncheon by Twist, the popular shop located on Venice Avenue next to Sun Bug.

Members were told crops and flairs are the spring trend.

The new chef, Zolton Bedecs, was introduced and took a bow for a delicious squash soup and chicken salad luncheon.

About 60 women attended the luncheon. It was clear by the chatter and laughter that everyone was having a good time and would be back next time.

Save The Date


Enjoy Quilting by the Gulf this weekend, March 5 and 6, at the Venice Community Center, sponsored by the Venice Quilt Guild.

Doors open at 9 am. Admission is $8. The event includes quilts, boutique raffles, food and more. Visit vaqg.org for information.

One Of Our Best

The special person of this week is Pam Holic. This year, Pam will be planning the monthly luncheons at the Venice Yacht Club.

We celebrate Pam as standing at a podium and a microphone is not one of her favorite things to do. She is doing it anyway. Bravo, Pam.

When not at the Yacht Club, Pam is connected to many events in town. She helped raise funds for the bell at the Venice Museum. She signed and addressed cards during the Christmas DAR campaign.

She supports much of what goes on in Venice at churches and political events. She is a regular participant.

Pam is always kind and pleasant. She enjoys her grandchildren and sometimes posts pictures of their baking experiences on Facebook.

Pam is a terrific ambassador for Venice and for the Venice Yacht Club. She is one of the women who makes Venice a great place to live.

Fran Valencic is the social columnist for the Venice Gondolier. She welcomes your tips and ideas. Contact her at franvalencic@comcast.net.

