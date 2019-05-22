Bright sun shone Saturday, May 18, for the Alligator Creek Nature Festival at the South Venice Yacht Club. Free barbeque was offered for attendees. Some 35 members of the Science and Environmental Council of Southwest Florida organized this event, which was co-hosted by the Sarasota County government. The goal was to increase awareness of how to enjoy and protect Alligator Creek and Lemon Bay. About 300 people were expected to attend the four-hour event.
Organizers offered free 45-minute kayak tours through Alligator Creek, highlighting the beauty of the area. Attendees and organizers talked at booths that offered environmental information. Live music was presented by guitarist Dean Johanesen.
