VENICE — Left Coast Seafood Co. will not reopen after sustaining damage to the building and suffering economic loss from Hurricane Ian.
"It's so heartbreaking," co-owner Mariel Arbuckle Terone said.
Her dad, Rob Arbuckle, opened Left Coast, now located at 385 North U.S. 41 Bypass, in 2002. She had been "seriously involved" for the past 12 years and had worked for Left Coast since the beginning.
"The restaurant has become a part of our lives," she said.
She commented on the "amazing" staff that made the restaurant what it was along with the food.
"You're only as good as your team is," she said.
Terone recalled the restaurant had been through so much during the years, including moving buildings, road construction and the pandemic.
However, after 20 years, Hurricane Ian came through the area.
"We realized the damage was severe," Terone said and mentioned it would be like starting from scratch for repairs.
Right after the storm, Left Coast told its employees to find other jobs while they fixed things to reopen. The employees would then be welcomed back after it was all done.
"It was a really hard announcement to make to them," she said about telling staff the restaurant would be closing down permanently.
With how long repairs would take and the economic loss, the family decided to close Left Coast.
"It's just really sad this is the way it went down," Terone said.
The restaurant was "forced" to close not because of the lack of community support though.
"It's not just a building or a place to go eat, it's a place where people would meet their friends," she said about the regulars and following the restaurant had.
Since Left Coast closed without a proper farewell, Terone said they are working on a goodbye party in the parking lot. Once a date is set, they will be serving five or ten of the top selling items unique to their restaurant.
Information on a future party will be posted to the Left Coast Facebook page
"We really want to say goodbye and thank you to the community," she said.
Terone might also continue making their fish chowder, which is a family recipe. She has ideas of selling the soup by the quart, she said, but nothing has been finalized yet.
The family is selling the property; however, they won't be giving anyone the Left Coast name.
"Maybe we will come back just in a different form," Terone said about the future.
