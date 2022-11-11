Left Coast Family

Left Coast Seafood Co. is closing its doors after sustaining hurricane damage. From left to right: Tom Terone, Emilia Terone, owner Mariel Arbuckle Terone, founder Rob Arbuckle and Austin Arbuckle.

VENICE — Left Coast Seafood Co. will not reopen after sustaining damage to the building and suffering economic loss from Hurricane Ian.

"It's so heartbreaking," co-owner Mariel Arbuckle Terone said.


Left Coast Seafood Co.

Left Coast Seafood Co. will not reopen after the building was damaged during Hurricane Ian.
