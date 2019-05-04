NORTH PORT — Bonds raised for extending the Legacy Trail from Venice toward — and eventually through — North Port, have received a AAA credit rating from Fitch and S&P Global Ratings.
Sarasota County officials announced the earning recently about the general obligation funds issued for Legacy Trail and its continuing project.
Legacy Trail is largely a former railway that has slowly been turned into a biking and walking trail trekking north toward Sarasota and south toward North Port.
The bonds earned the rating “reflecting the county’s continued financial stability and pragmatic practices,” the county said in a news release. “The GO bonds will be the first of two expected issuances to fund the extension of the Legacy Trail. The extension will allow for access to the trail for walking, biking, running and more.”
The news release stated the rating also reflects the “county’s very strong economy, management, liquidity, budgetary perforce and strong institutional framework.”
“These latest ratings are yet another positive sign of the financial health of Sarasota County as an organization and as a community,” Sarasota County Administrator Jonathan Lewis said in the news release. “The independent ratings agencies have affirmed what we already know about the county’s sound financial operations and the prudent actions of our county commission.”
Earlier this year, the Sarasota County Commission took the steps to bring Legacy Trail from Sarasota through — perhaps West Villages — and to North Port.
The County Commission authorized the issuance of up to $65 million in bonds to cover the purchase of the final six miles of the abandoned railway corridor and construction of improvements.
When completed, the trail will stretch from North Port into downtown Sarasota.
“This is a big deal,” Commission Chairman Charles Hines said at the time. “This is a major step.”
During the Nov. 6 general election, county voters overwhelmingly indicated their approval, with almost 72 percent of the voters casting ballots in favor of the county borrowing the necessary money to complete the purchase.
The county is set to complete the almost $30 million purchase of the final six miles from CSX Transportation and the Gulf Seminole Railway on May 30.
With the bonds, county staff plan to issue them in two series.
The first series, in the amount of $35 million according to county documents, would be issued prior to the May 30 closing. Those funds would be used for the land acquisition, design costs, and initial improvements in connections in North Port to Venice where the trail commences.
The second series of bonds will be issued at a later date to fund the actual construction of the trail, which has proved to be immensely popular with users.
County budget officials estimate that the debt service on bonds of $65 million will be approximately $4.9 million. That will result in a property tax increase of about $16 for $200,000 in taxable value, although that could vary depending upon the amount of the bonds and any grants the county receives.
Some improvements to the trail will be seen sooner rather than later.
In January, the County Commission asked Lewis to explore connections to the trail, such as those from North Port, that didn’t have to wait for design and construction.
