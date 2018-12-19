Although it did not make the original opening scheduled the Laurel Road Legacy Trail Overpass bridge is finally open to all users before Christmas.
Access steps to the bridge, however, are still not ready.
“The bike trail is open,” confirmed Lauren Hatchell, Florida Department of Transportation (FDOT) Community Outreach Manager.
“However, the stairs are not yet open for pedestrians. We are awaiting the delivery of the handrails which would need to be installed prior to opening the stairs. We expect the handrails to be delivered early next week and plan to have the bridge open for pedestrians and cyclists before Christmas.”
Sarasota County is planning a ribbon-cutting ceremony for early next month.
Cyclists using the overpass did not want to stop, but when asked as they passed if they were happy and enjoying it, they responded, “Very happy.”
The $2 million Laurel Road overpass seems to have taken a long time. It began in August 2017 when Sarasota County began a project to relocate the water and waste water lines on Laurel Road at the Legacy Trail intersection to accommodate for the new overpass.
The project was scheduled for completion in late summer/early fall of 2018.
The Laurel Road overpass is approximately 90 feet in length and 12-foot-wide for pedestrians and cyclists, but there is no path lighting.
The Legacy Trail is a 12.5-mile multi-use recreational trail in Sarasota County running between Sarasota near Palmer Ranch and Venice’s Historic Train Depot. The rail trail is on an abandoned Seminole Gulf Railway corridor and opened to the public on March 28, 2008.
In November, Sarasota County voters passed a $65 million bond to extend the trail northbound another nine miles from Palmer Ranch to Payne Park in downtown Sarasota. Future plans call for a southern extension connecting Legacy Trail to the North Port road system.
News Editor Greg Giles contributed to this report.
