VENICE — American Legion NO-VEL Post No. 159 has been sued by three female former employees alleging they were subjected to "adverse employment actions …."
Julie Anderson, Dawn LeBlanc and Lesli Vallerand allege they are victims of "sexual harassment, hostile working environment, gender discrimination and retaliation for engaging in a protected activity …."
The claims are being brought under the Florida Civil Rights Act of 1992, states the complaint, which was filed April 28 by Naples firm Weldon & Rothman PL.
The plaintiffs are seeking damages including back pay; reinstatement or front pay — what they would have earned had they not left the job because of the alleged actions; compensatory damages; punitive damages; attorneys' fees and costs; and interest.
The suit seeks damages of more than $30,000, the minimum jurisdictional amount for filing in circuit court.
The Legion administration did not respond to requests for comment Friday. The Clerk of Court website doesn't indicate whether the complaint has been served and listed no attorney for the Legion on Friday.
The grounds for legal action were well known to Legion officials, however.
The complaint states that the plaintiffs filed discrimination charges against the Legion on June 26, 2020, with the U.S. Equal Employment Opportunity Commission and the Commission issuing its determination and notice of rights in January.
In addition, the Legion had hired a law firm in 2019 to investigate complaints the women had raised then and its report substantiated many of their allegations. It was advised at the time that litigation was likely.
Allegations
According to the complaint, Anderson worked at the Legion from about November 2015 to March 2020, first as an expediter and later as a server.
LeBlanc was a server from about October 2017 to March 2020, and Vallerand was an expediter, then a server, from about January 2019 to March 2020.
During their employment, the complaint states, the three of them were the target of "unwelcome, humiliating. sexually hostile and highly inappropriate comments to and about" them by Howard Van Nostrand, who was the Post commander.
Van Nostrand made the comments "on a regular basis," it states, also alleging he made sexual gestures toward the plaintiffs.
His comments allegedly included sexual innuendos about a stick used to reach the ceiling fans; demeaning gender-based remarks; and threats of termination.
The complaint also says Van Nostrand allowed male employees to "wear vulgar attire, make sexually explicit comments, send inappropriate sexual messages, refer to female employees as derogatory names and watch pornography in the workplace without restriction or punishment."
"When female employees complained about the unwelcome, wholly inappropriate and unlawful behavior they were subjected to in the workplace, they were retaliated against, including threats to terminate employment," the complaint states.
As a result of the way they were treated, according to the complaint, the women lost wages and benefits and suffered emotional distress.
And because the actions were "willful, wanton, malicious, oppressive and/or unmindful of obligations" to the plaintiffs, it alleges that an award of punitive damages is appropriate.
The Legion is liable for Van Nostrand's conduct, it states, because "it acted by and through its agents, servants, work-persons and employees, acting in the course and scope of their employment and authority and in furtherance of the business of the Defendant."
Van Nostrand died in April 2021.
According to its website, Post 159 received its temporary charter in 1946 and its permanent charter in 1952.
The name "NO-VEL" represents Nokomis, Osprey, Venice, Englewood and Laurel.
