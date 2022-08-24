Pull!

Members of Lemon Bay crew prepare for a practice session.

 PHOTO PROVIDED

ENGLEWOOD — Lemon Bay Crew Club is holding an open house from 7:30 to 10 a.m., on Aug. 27 at Indian Mound Park at 210 Winson Ave. in Englewood.

After a two-year COVID gap, Lemon Bay Crew Club is again providing the public with an opportunity to experience rowing.

0
0
0
0
0

Load comments