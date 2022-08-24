Lemon Bay Crew Club to hold open house Want to row with the dolphins and manatees? By JOAN PIPER Lemon Bay Crew Aug 24, 2022 30 min ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Members of Lemon Bay crew prepare for a practice session. PHOTO PROVIDED Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save ENGLEWOOD — Lemon Bay Crew Club is holding an open house from 7:30 to 10 a.m., on Aug. 27 at Indian Mound Park at 210 Winson Ave. in Englewood.After a two-year COVID gap, Lemon Bay Crew Club is again providing the public with an opportunity to experience rowing.The experience includes rowing with the dolphins, manatees and being part of a crew.Rowing requires and increases both strength and endurance in one workout. It works the back, legs and arms with non-impact training.During the Open House, guests will be able to try rowing with our members on Lemon Bay. Those interested in trying a bit of rowing must be older than 18, wear shorts and water shoes.To learn more, sign up for the club’s five-week rowing class, which will begin Sept. 10.Lemon Bay Crew Club provides adults the opportunity to participate in this growing sport, which is appropriate for all ages. Call 941-473-2535 or visit: facebook.com/LBCrewClub/ Subscribe -- Digital or Print or BothSign Up For Our Free Newsletters (including Breaking News) Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Trending Now ShorePoint Venice hospital to announce 'change' in services ShorePoint Venice to close Sept. 22 Two Venice physicians named to 'America's Best Eye Doctors' list Man arrested in Tuesday hit-and-run crash of girl Cops: Hit-and-run 'solved' by a tip Load comments × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Trending Now ShorePoint Venice hospital to announce 'change' in services ShorePoint Venice to close Sept. 22 Two Venice physicians named to 'America's Best Eye Doctors' list Man arrested in Tuesday hit-and-run crash of girl Cops: Hit-and-run 'solved' by a tip Newsletter Sign Up Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Public Notices Local public notices delivered daily to your email account. Please enter a valid email address. Sign Up Manage Lists
