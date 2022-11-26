Editors Note: Part II of the Madagascar story will appear on Wednesday, Nov. 30.
Part 1.
Judy Allen is the consummate adventure traveler.
Her most recent trips have taken her to the Galapagos for a cruise and most recently, Madagascar, to see lemurs. In February, she will go to Patagonia (aka the bottom of the world in South America) and then a few months later, to Mongolia in East Asia.
With friend Jane Mahler as her traveling companion, her most-recent adventure began with three flights on Delta from Fort Myers to Madagascar, via Atlanta and Paris. That took a total of 30-35 hours, Allen said.
The friends were on yet another tour with BJ Graf and Lauren Rathvon, founders of RetreaTours, which offers adventure travel to places one might consider off the beaten path.
Such places often have more beaten paths than paved roads and, during rainy seasons, no real roads at all.
Married in 2012, Graf and Rathvon had quit their day jobs to found the company which offers carbon-neutral small-group tours all over the world.
As veteran travelers with BJ and Lauren, Allen and Mahler were part of a group of eight to visit the lemurs of Madagascar on what would be a prototype tour. They paid for a typical tour but received a few extra excursions in exchange for comments that would help design the tour that would find its way into the company catalog.
“We saw 25 different varieties of lemurs,” Allen said. “There are more than 100 varieties.”
But there was far more to see on this safari-style trip. They would venture for hours over dirt roads that for many months of the year are impassable. They would stay in accommodations that were the best to be had wherever they stayed but not necessarily of the four- or five-star variety one might find at a Four Seasons, Ritz Carlton or Aman Resort in other places.
On at least one occasion, they would travel over those dirt roads for an entire day, Allen said.
They were with experts in adventure travel and like-minded adventurers on a trek to see far more than all those lemurs, while serving as test tourists for what was a prototype adventure, organized by ReTrea Tours.
BJ is an expert in “green building, has a masters in education and ran an import shop in Sarasota,” according to the company website. Lauren is a Board Certified Doctor of Oriental Medicine and Acupuncture Physician, was a college instructor of the same subjects and frequented that import shop in Sarasota.
Married in 2012, they have been on the road since 2013, returning to the U.S. for a few days each year “to restock our suitcases and load up on Chipotle burrito bowls,” he said on the website.
They lead tours most of the year, with a month or so in one spot to catch up on paperwork and plan new projects.
“I am interested in the places they travel,” Allen said. “If you want to add a week, they will arrange it.”
The eight travelers were on a longer than normal trip — four weeks — and they were with BJ and Loren and a full-time tour guide. At the end of the trip, they would be asked to complete a questionnaire about what to keep on the schedule and what to cut.
“We were guinea pigs,” Allen said. “The guide was a university professor responsible for training all the guides for all the tour groups in the country.
“He was a wealth of information. He knew everything — the economy and the education system, the animals and being a tour guide in Madagascar.
“He spoke Malagass, English and one other language.”
American tourists are in the minority in Madagascar. Instead there were many from India, Europe and Japan, Allen said.
“This was a fam (familiarization) tour and I was just honored to be part of it. I have been on four of their tours and have two more booked.”
They often stayed in safari-style tents with private bathrooms and hard floors. They stayed in hotels when in cities.
“They (hotels) were very nice by their standards but not by American standards,” Allen said. “There were frogs in the toilets sometimes because they like cool water and once, a ‘walking stick’ in the shower.” (According to scinews.com, the “walking stick” bugs are native to Madagascar — “a non-poisonous bug that looks like a stick.”)
Before the trip, she was able to visit a lemur habitat east of Venice. Of the lemurs they saw in Madagascar, Allen said she had seen all but three.
And so it began
Aug. 9, after flights from Fort Myers to Atlanta to Paris, they finally landed at Ivato (TNR) International Airport in Madagascar. They spent the first night in the Hotel Tamboho Suite.
Day two was dedicated to learning about the country and included a city tour of the architecture and a visit to a local market.
The next day, a city tour of Ambohimanga, the cradle of the Merina monarchy and another place to learn more of the history of this island.
There would be much to learn on this “fam” (familiarization) trip. The itinerary brings to mind a very old (1969) film, “It it’s Tuesday This Must be Belgium.” Imagine seeing all of Europe in six or seven days, which was the premise of that film. It also is the premise of “fam trips.”
In Allen’s case, her fascination with lemurs and travel provided the perfect opportunity to see most of this island country and what turned out to be some 25 lemurs while traveling with a small group of like-minded people and the best possible guides for such an adventure.
Unlike most fam trips, this one lasted four weeks and would include one stay at a special resort for four nights, not one night.
Yet all was not lemurs and rain forests. It also was hours of car travel on roads that were only passable because they were not there in the rainy season. Some stays were in tents, although tents made to be as nice as possible. Most of al, this adventure offered the chance to see all those lemurs, splendid scenery, native handcrafts and more.
By day five, “more” included Centre ValBio, “an advanced research facility that exists in a rainforest,” Judy said. “It is located at the edge of a waterfall, overlooking the Ramomafana rainforest.”
Yet for Allen and her friend and travel companion, Jane Mahler, Lemurs were the main draw. They had prepared with a private tour of the Lemur Conservation Foundation in Myakka City in July. Their guide in Myakka City was Deborah Millman, the center’s director.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.