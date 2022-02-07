VENICE — The Venetian Golf Club has been sold to rapidly growing Heritage Golf Group, based in Herndon, Virginia.
"On behalf of the leadership of our now eighteen (18) country clubs, we officially welcome you to the Heritage Golf Group family of Clubs," a Feb. 5 email from President & CEO Mark Burnett states.
Residents also received an email Saturday from Tony Burdett, vice president of Operations for Lennar Southwest Florida, informing them that "(t)oday brings an end to our partnership as together we helped create one of the finest and most popular communities in Southwest Florida."
"While our expertise lies in developing thriving home communities, Heritage’s expertise is owning and operating private golf and country clubs," the email states.
The current management of Heritage took over the company in 2020 and since then has added a dozen properties to its portfolio by purchase, lease or partnership. It also owns TPC Prestancia in Sarasota.
Nearly all are private golf clubs in residential communities, and Heritage's long-term plan is to take the Venetian Golf Club private, said Chief Revenue Officer Andy Miller, who's also one of the company's founding principals.
Resident Don Brockton said the deal has been in the works for some time and that club members are "ecstatic" about the sale.
Miller said emails from members to Heritage indicate that they're "excited for the next chapter."
The company has had its eye on this area, he said, and the Venetian Golf Club's "bones" are really exciting, he said.
Heritage had already put a new club manager in place, Brockton said, and Burnett's email states that current employees have already been taken on "to ensure a seamless transition into the Heritage family."
The next step in the takeover, Burnett writes, is a town hall meeting during the week of Feb. 21 "so that we may get to know you better, unveil our plans for the next phase of club ownership and provide you with an overview of Heritage Golf Group."
Member focus group sessions will be scheduled in March, the email states, to "garner your feedback as we develop the club’s capital plan, improve course conditions and club operating standards."
Those sessions typically involve about six groups of eight-10 people representing a cross-section of the community, Miller said.
Heritage forms an advisory board of about 10 members to provide input as well, he said.
For the first 90 days after an acquisition, Heritage likes to look, listen and learn, he said.
Some immediate improvements are in the works, though, he added. Lennar was planning to redo the bunkers on the course and make some cosmetic improvements and that work will go forward, Miller said.
Heritage also acquired the welcome center at VGRC and will be assessing alternate uses for it, he said.
The company is looking forward to getting involved in the area, he said.
"We will be good neighbors," he said.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.