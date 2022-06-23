Farlow’s on the Water will extend their Savor Sarasota lunch menu through June 28, according to Visit Sarasota County. The Englewood restaurant was one of 50 fine dining establishments that participated in this year's promotion.
SARASOTA — Visit Sarasota County’s 17th annual Savor Sarasota Restaurant Week was popular enough that many of its restaurants are extending the promotion, allowing more diners to take part in special offerings.
The promotion highlighted two-course lunches and three-course dinners at nearly 50 restaurants from Englewood to Venice and Sarasota.
Sixteen of those restaurants opted to continue prix-fixe menu options after its announced time period of June 1-14.
These restaurants include Farlow's on the Water in Englewood; San Marco, Fins at Sharky’s, Lucarelli’s and Chaz51 Steakhouse in Venice, along with Café Evergreen is in Nokomis.
Some of the Sarasota area restaurants are extending the menus through December, Visit Sarasota stated.
Farlow’s on the Water will extend its Savor Sarasota lunch menu through June 28, according to Visit Sarasota County.
Fins will extend its menu Sundays through Thursdays through September.
San Marco of Venice is extending Savor until the end of July, while Lucarelli’s in Venice will continue through the end of September, and Chaz51 Steakhouse is going through Oct. 1.
Café Evergreen is extending through August.
Savor Sarasota Restaurant Week was a success for area restaurants, Fins at Sharky’s Chef de Cuisine Derek Blackburn said,
"At Fins, we love taking part in local promotions, especially those that highlight the local foodie community,” Blackburn stated in an email. “Creatively, I loved putting together the Savor Sarasota menu and seeing our guests’ overwhelmingly positive responses to it.”
Fins served nearly 1,800 Savor Sarasota menus in the two weeks, said Emma Kate Silvestri, the restaurant's marketing director.
